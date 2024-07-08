Margot Robbie is one of the highest-paid actresses in the industry. Last year, her blockbuster film Barbie created a phenomenon. The actress is now reportedly set to achieve a new role in her real life as she allegedly debuted her baby bump during her exotic vacation. Yes, the Barbie star and her husband, Tom Ackerley, will be parents soon—at least, that’s what the reports are saying! Scroll below for the deets.

As per reports, Margot met her husband, Tom Ackerley, on the sets of Suite Française in 2013. He was an assistant director. Margot and Tom started dating in 2014, and two years later, the couple tied the knot at a private wedding ceremony in Australia. Robbie is very focused on her work and inspires all working women. In an interview, the actress said that people often asked her about babies in her interviews. The Babylon actress admitted that the question made her angry, and she would continue to do her job and not rush for a baby only because she was married.

Pictures of Margot Robbie surfaced on social media from her vacation in Italy, where the actress seemed pregnant with a growing baby bump. The Babylon actress sported a white cropped T-shirt with black trousers and a black oversized blazer over it. She looked radiant in her casual look. The actress’ hair was open and neatly combed as she opted for a no-makeup look.

Margot Robbie wore a neutral-colored everyday lipstick, brown shaded lipstick, on her makeup-free countenance. For accessories, Margot sported a cream purse and gold earrings.

MARGOT ROBBIE IS PREGNANT😭 CONGRATS MOTHER pic.twitter.com/PDNbhcho9m — pop culture gal (@allurequinn) July 7, 2024

margot robbie pregnant was the best news I received today, very cute 🥹 pic.twitter.com/hu4KqQsIFT — margot robbie files (@filesmargot) July 8, 2024



Meanwhile, her husband reportedly sported a beige shirt with brown pants as he carried the Barbie star onto a yacht while enjoying a scenic boat ride.

Margot Robbie is expecting a baby with her husband, Tom Ackerley. pic.twitter.com/CiaZ5pLxlj — 21 (@21metgala) July 7, 2024

Although the couple did not officially announce the pregnancy news, several sources have confirmed the news of Robbie‘s alleged pregnancy to People magazine. The netizens are happy for their Barbie as one wrote, “im literally so happy i love this woman sm… our barbie is now a mother.”

Another said, “this barbie is MOTHER.”

Followed by one saying, “we grew up with barbie dolls, this kid is gonna grow up with barbie herself.”

One wrote, “Barbie bout have a baby barbie! Thats so cute.”

A fan said, “that child being so lucky, imagine having margot robbie as your mother,” while many congratulated the beautiful actress.

As per the report, last month, in an interview with The Sunday Times, Ackerley reflected on their personal and professional lives, revealing how they manage them. Tom said, “[We spend] 24 hours a day [together]. It’s seamless. We don’t have a toggle on or toggle off. It’s all become one thing.”

Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley’s reps have yet to confirm the news of their first child’s arrival. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates!

Must Read: Bianca Censori Covered In Suspenders, Flaunting Her Hourglass Figure In This Throwback Picture, Is Proof Her Nude Fashion Isn’t All Kanye West’s Fault!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News