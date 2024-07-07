When Jennifer Aniston Threw A Chair At A Director For "Treating A Script Supervisor Horribly"

Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston has the reputation of being one of the sweetest and kindest celebrities in the industry. However, that actress has a short fuse for people who take pleasure in abusing their subordinates. The Friends alum once confessed she lost her cool on the sets of one of her projects.

In a 2011 interview with Elle magazine, Jennifer Aniston confessed she lost her temper in the face of injustice on the set of one of her projects. She said she had a violent reaction when she saw the director treating an assistant poorly.

In the interview, Jennifer Aniston recalled throwing a chair at a director who was abusive toward a script supervisor. Aniston told the magazine, “I threw a chair at a director. It wasn’t my proudest moment. He was treating a script supervisor horribly… When the director walked in, I threw a chair at him. I missed it, of course. I was like, ‘You can’t speak to people like that.’ I can’t tolerate it.”

The Horrible Bosses actress did not name-check the director, and it’s hard to guess, given her extensive body of work. It’s safe to say Jennifer Aniston knows a thing or two about being humiliated. In 2005, the actress went through a highly publicized divorce with husband of seven years, Brad Pitt. At the time, Pitt was speculated to have cheated on Aniston with “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” co-star Angelina Jolie in the action movie.

To add insult to injury in an interview with Parade Magazine Pitt implied that his marriage to Aniston was uneventful.

Describing his ‘dull” life in the 90s, Pitt said, “I wasn’t living an interesting life myself. I think that my marriage [to actress Jennifer Aniston] had something to do with it — trying to pretend the marriage was something that it wasn’t.”

Meanwhile, after her divorce from Pitt, Aniston briefly dated Vince Vaugh before marrying actor/director Justin Theroux, whom she divorced in 2018.

