All couples from The Bachelor and The Bachelorette who are still together

While most of the couples formed on reality shows end up splitting after the shoot, there are a few who keep our belief in love alive. Especially, in franchises like the Bachelor, the whole purpose of the show is to help you choose your dream partner and settle down with them.

While The Bachelor and The Bachelorette have been going on for over two decades and have made several matches during the course, only a handful of those pairs are still together. Here are all the couples from The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, whose relationship stood the test of time.

1. Trista Rehn and Ryan Sutter

Trista Rehn was the lead on the debut season of The Bachelorette back in 2003, where she chose firefighter Ryan Sutter as her partner and got married to him in a televised ceremony. Over 20 years later, the couple is still very much in love, and share two children: Max and Blakesley. Currently residing in Colorado, Trista and Ryan are touted to be the biggest success of the Bachelor franchise.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trista Sutter (@tristasutter)

2. Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici

Fans were surprised when Sean Lowe chose Catherine Giudici over Lindsay Yenter on The Bachelor Season 17 finale, as rumors were rife that he had proposed to Lindsay before the episode aired. However, Sean’s engagement to Catherine defied all odds, and the couple got married in a live TV wedding in 2014. They now live in Dallas with their three children: Samuel, Isaiah, and Mia.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Catherine (Giudici) Lowe (@catherinegiudici)

3. Desiree Hartsock and Chris Siegfried

The Bachelorette Season 9 ended with Desiree Hartsock accepting Chris Siegfried’s proposal, but the couple was constantly under fans’ scrutiny, who doubted if their romance was real. Desiree and Chris; however, braced through the tough times and tied the knot in 2015. They have two children, Asher and Zander Cruz, and a third one is also on the way.

Take A Look Here

4. Jason Mesnick and Molly Malaney

Jason Mesnick and Molly Malaney’s relationship started off with a drama, as The Bachelor Season 13 lead had initially chosen Melissa Rycroft as his partner. However, he soon realized that he had instead fallen for the runner-up, Molly Malaney. Though the change of decision came as a surprise, Mesnick and Malaney have been together ever since. They got married in 2010 and now share two children: a son and a daughter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jason Mesnick (@jasonmesnick)

5. JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers

JoJo Fletcher found her forever on The Bachelorette Season 12 as she fell in love with contestant Jordan Rodgers, the brother of quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Following Rodgers’ proposal in 2016, the couple had a courtship of six years. After their wedding was postponed twice due to the Covid-19 pandemic, they finally exchanged vows in May 2022.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JoJo Fletcher (@joelle_fletcher)

6. Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham

Fans who watched The Bachelor Season 22 had a call back to Season 13 as Arie Luyendyk Jr. initially proposed to Becca Kufrin, then changed his mind, took back the rose, and eventually decided to go with the runner-up, Lauren Burnham. The couple married in Hawaii in 2019, a year after their engagement, and are now proud parents to three children.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lauren Burnham Luyendyk (@laurenluyendyk)

7. Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell

In the controversial finale of The Bachelor Season 25, Matt James gave his final rose to Rachael Kirkconnell but didn’t propose, stating that he wanted to date her without engagement pressure. They weren’t together during the After the Final Rose reunion due to the backlash Kirkconnell faced for attending a racist antebellum-themed party. This led to their split; however, the couple reconciled a year later and are still in a relationship.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rachael Kirkconnell (@rachaelkirkconnell)

8. Zach Shallcross and Kaity Biggar

Zach Shallcross proposed to Kaity Biggar on The Bachelor Season 27 finale that aired in March 2023. The couple then decided to move in together to know each other more. They have also talked about a potential wedding in 2025, but do not want to rush things, as revealed by Biggar.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zach Shallcross (@zachshallcross)

9. Charity Lawson and Dotun Olubeko

Charity Lawson and Dotun Olubeko got engaged on season 20 of The Bachelorette and announced in August 2023 that they plan to live together in New York City. At the time, Charity, who is a child and family therapist, revealed that while she lived in Charlotte and Dotun was based in Brooklyn, the two were open to the idea of moving in together in Brooklyn or Manhattan. The couple’s recent pictures suggest they have fulfilled their promise and are living together happily.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charity Lawson (@charitylawson)

10. Joey Graziadei and Kelsey Anderson

The Bachelor Season 28 ended with Joey Graziadei finding the woman of his dreams in Kelsey Anderson. The two hit it off right from the beginning and became fan favorites owing to their stunning chemistry. As per recent reports, the couple might be facing some troubles in their relationship, but are still officially together.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelsey Anderson (@_kelsey_anderson)

Must Read: When Furious Christopher Nolan Ripped HBO Max As the “Worst Streaming Service” & Trashed Warner Bros Streaming Plan

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News