From their first date in 1997 to their 25th wedding anniversary in 2024, Victoria and David Beckham have set some major relationship goals. In a world where marriages break left, right and center, the couple’s bond has stood the test of time.

The star footballer and his singer wife have been with each other through thick and thin, welcoming four beautiful children along the way. As the couple celebrates 25 years of their marriage, let’s have a look back at their beautiful relationship over the years.

1997: The First Meeting and Date

Victoria and David Beckham first met at a soccer match in 1997, when the Manchester United player said ‘Hi’ to the Spice Girl from across the room. Victoria later recalled it as ‘love at first sight.’ The pair met for the second time a week later as the singer attended another soccer game. This time, the two got the opportunity to have an elaborate chat, which ended with Victoria giving David her phone number. The couple went on their first date the same year.

1998: Engagement and Pregnancy

Within a year of dating, the couple took their relationship to the next level and announced their engagement while celebrating the new year in 1998. The two revealed the news of Victoria’s pregnancy later that year.

1999: Becoming Parents and Getting Married

1999 was a special year for the couple as they welcomed their first child: son Brooklyn Joseph on March 4, and later tied the knot on July 4th. The wedding took place at Luttrellstown Castle outside Dublin, with Brooklyn serving as the ring bearer. The ceremony was attended by David’s teammates and Victoria’s fellow Spice Girls.

2002: Welcoming Second Child

Victoria and David had a new addition to their family in 2002 as the couple announced the birth of their second child: son Romeo James, on September 1st.

2003: Relocating to Spain

The couple moved to Spain along with their kids in 2003 as David signed a contract to play for Real Madrid. The family continued to reside in the country for the subsequent four years.

2005: Becoming Parents for the Third Time

On February 20th, 2005, Victoria gave birth to her and David’s third son, Cruz David.

2007: Moving to Los Angeles

In 2007, the family moved to Los Angeles after David signed a five-year contract with the L.A. Galaxy. They bought a $22 million mansion in Beverly Hills, with Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes hosting their housewarming party.

The same year, the couple addressed the rumors that David had an affair in 2004. “It was a really rough time…David and I got through it together. No one said marriage was going to be easy. Yes, there have been bumps along the road. But the fact is we’ve come out of everything we’ve been through stronger and happier,” Victoria said in an interview.

2009: David Gets a Tattoo to Honor Victoria

To mark their 10th wedding anniversary, David got a tattoo on his arm in 2009. “I had 10 roses ’round my arm, for the 10 years. We always try and do things special, you know. It’s not always about buying gifts for each other, of course,” he said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

2011: The Birth of Their Daughter

The couple welcomed their fourth child, daughter Harper Seven, on July 10th, 2011. “Brooklyn, Romeo, and Cruz are excited to welcome their new baby sister to the family,” their rep announced at the time.

2013: David’s Retirement

David retired from football at the age of 38 in May 2013, and the Beckham family moved back to London.

2015: Victoria Denies Marital Issues Rumors

In 2015, rumors were rife that Victoria and David might go their separate ways after facing issues in their marriage. However, Victoria came forward to deny the speculations and said in an interview, “David and I have nothing to prove. We love each other, look out for each other, and are strong as both partners and parents.”

2017: Renewal of Wedding Vows

In January 2017, David revealed that he and his wife had a vow renewal ceremony as they tied the knot a second time in an intimate event. At the time, he reiterated that their relationship was rock-solid.

2018: Divorce Rumors

Reports of trouble in the paradise of Victoria and David once again emerged in 2018. After their rep denied the rumors, Victoria herself cleared the air in an interview and said, “People have been making things up about our relationship for 20 years, so David and I are pretty used to ignoring the nonsense and just carrying on as normal.”

2022: Brooklyn’s Wedding

Victoria and David’s eldest son, Brooklyn, got married to his longtime girlfriend, Nicola Peltz, on April 9th, 2022. The couple looked gorgeous as they walked hand-in-hand at the wedding. Later in 2022, Victoria revealed why she got a tattoo featuring David’s initials removed from her wrist, stating that some of her older tattoos had faded and did not look nice. “It doesn’t mean anything more than that,” she added.

2023: David Honors Victoria with a New Tattoo

David surely knows how to keep the romance alive, as he got a new tattoo on his left hand featuring Victoria’s Spice Girls’ nickname ‘Posh’ in September 2023.

2024: Victoria’s 50th Birthday Bash and 25th Wedding Anniversary

David threw a 50th birthday party for Victoria on April 20th, 2024 at the member’s only club Oswald’s, in London. All of the singer’s close friends attended the bash, including fellow Spice Girls, Salma Hayek-Pinault, and Eva Longoria. On July 4th, the couple celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary by dedicating adorable Instagram posts to each other. Victoria shared a series of pictures showcasing their memorable moments from the last 25 years, and David posted a video featuring photos from their wedding ceremony.

Must Read: When Furious Christopher Nolan Ripped HBO Max As the “Worst Streaming Service” & Trashed Warner Bros Streaming Plan

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News