The world is back to talking about the Beckhams, and all thanks to the namesake documentary that is now streaming on Netflix that has managed to bring back the spotlight on David Beckham and Victoria Beckham. It covers the rise of the football legend who has an illustrious career in the game globally, and also, his personal life was full with ups and downs over the years. But one episode from his that has made the most number of headlines is his alleged affair with his rumored mistress and former assistant Rebecca Loos. Turns out Loos is now reviewing the docu-series, of course, harshly.

For the unversed, Rebecca, a former model who rose to fame in 2004 after claiming that she had an affair with David behind Victoria’s back. She even went on to the extent to reveal alleged details about their rumored affair, that they even s*xted only when Beckham initiated. Her claims had created a storm back in the day, and people kept talking about it for years until it faded out.

But it looks like the old wound has been opened again because Rebecca Loos has decided to slam David Beckham for victimizing himself in the documentary and showing her as the villain of this entire story. She went on to advise him to take responsibility. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

As per Hindustan Times via Daily Mail, in the documentary Beckham, David Beckham went on to call the affair allegations against him horrible. This gave Rebecca Loos the room to put forth the point. She said, “I understand he has an image to preserve, but he is portraying himself as the victim and he’s making me look like a liar, like I’ve made up these stories. He is indirectly suggesting that I’m the one who has made Victoria suffer.”

In the documentary, David Beckham says he was feeling sick every day after the affair allegations were made. It also has Victoria Beckham put forth her opinion, who, calls it the hardest period of their marriage. “It felt like the world was against us. Here’s the thing — we were against each other if I’m being completely honest,” Victoria said, to which Beckham added, “Victoria is everything to me. To see her hurt was incredibly difficult, but we’re fighters.”

