Hollywood heartthrob Bradley Cooper is among the hottest and most gorgeous stars in the film industry. The actor enjoys a massive fan following and has often been labeled as a handsome hunk by his lady fans. However, the actor once revealed that he never received compliments about his good looks while growing up. Moreover, he was even mistaken for a girl during his pre-teens. Scroll down to read a hilarious story about when the Hnagover star was mistaken as a girl in a coffee shop.

The actor began his acting career in 1999, with a small role in the sitcom Sex And The City. His movie debut came with the 2000 film Wet Hot American Summer. It was not till the 2008 film Hangover, that the actor became a household name and since then, there has been no looking back for him.

Throughout his career, Bradley Cooper has dated and even been linked to many hotties in the industry, but his childhood was actually very different. Back in 2011, in an interview with HuffPost, the Silver Linings Playbook star revealed that his mother used to keep his hair long, in a bowl cut, and people thought he was a girl.

Bradley Cooper said, “I never lived the life of ‘Oh, you’re so good-looking. People thought I was a girl when I was little, because I looked like a girl–maybe because my mother would keep my hair really long in a bowl cut.”He further continued to share a story when he was addressed as a “Miss” in a coffee shop when he was around 10 to 11 years old.

The A Star Is Born actor said, “I was in a coffee shop once and the waitress was like, ‘What do you want, Miss?’ I was 10 or 11– the worst age to have that happen. I had a jean jacket on and a Metallica pin. I thought I was really cool.”

Well, everyone must agree that Bradley Cooper is one of the most handsome men we have ever seen.

On his personal front, Cooper is currently making headlines with his rumored girlfriend, Gigi Hadid, due to their outings. The two were reportedly set up by his former partner, Irina Shayk. Even Taylor Swift opened up his Rhode Island mansion for the alleged new lovebirds in town for a romantic and cozy getaway. They seemingly bonded over their kids as Gigi shares Khai with Zayn Malik and Cooper shares Lia De Seine with Shayk.

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Deadpool 3 Director Plays Cunning While Talking About Taylor Swift’s Rumored MCU Debut: “That’s A Double Whammy”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News