When we are really nervous about something, we do random things. Back in 2013, when Jennifer Lawrence won an Oscar award for the ‘Best Actress’ for her performance in ‘Silver Linings Playbook’ she tripped on the stairs while she was on her way to collect the same. And that same picture went crazy viral on the internet.

Well, this happens to be one of the most popular moments of Lawrence and the Red Sparrow actress gracefully pulled herself up and collected the award with her radiant smile.

It was 2013 Oscar awards when Jennifer Lawrence was nominated in the ‘Best Actress’ category for her performance in ‘Silver Linings Playbook’. The film also starred Bradley Cooper and their chemistry in the same was undeniably hot.

It was Lawrence’s first Academy award and the nervousness absolutely makes sense here.

Back in 2020, Jennifer Lawrence in a podcast titled ‘Absolutely Not’ spoke about her famous tripping moment on the stairs during the Oscars and said, “They call my name and I’m elated and in shock. You kind of blackout.”

The Red Sparrow actress continued and added, “I actually don’t remember what that moment felt like when they said my name, and then I fell and it just erased everything from my mind. My full brain went blank. I can look back at it now that I’m a little bit older fondly, but for a very long time the fall thing was very sensitive.”

After Jennifer Lawrence reached the stage, the audience welcomed her with a standing ovation. Acknowledging the same, the beauty said, “You’re only standing up because I fell on the stairs. I feel so embarrassed.”

When the reporters asked Lawrence backstage if she had tripped on the stairs intentionally, the actress replied, “Absolutely” and added, “What do you mean, what happened? Look at my dress. I tried to walk up the stairs in this dress. They wax the stairs.”

