Amber Heard is all set to take over Atlantis yet again as Mera, as she is confirmed to be a part of Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom, the sequel to Jason Momoa starrer Arthur Fleck saga. But while she gets back on the, she is making sure she has some fun time on social media. And today out of all she has decided to be the Queen. Scroll, you will know.

For the unversed, Heard has been super active in social media for the past couple of weeks. The actor is posting multiple throwbacks from her time in Aquaman 1 and has been even sharing some updates from her prep for the new one. In her latest Instagram post, the actor is again probably sharing a video from her prep but there is a twist in the tale. Read on to know everything you should about the same and also the video Heard shared.

Amber Heard took to Instagram and shared the post. With it came a fun caption that read, “Queen Of Yog-Atlantis!” This was clearly in reference to Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom. In the video we can see her doing Yoga as a trainer instructs her to have the correct posture. Now this could be her celebrating the International Yoga Day. Or just another video to make her haters burn, or both maybe. Whatever it is, Heard is having fun on social media.

Meanwhile, the hate around Amber Heard hasn’t subsided even a bit. After James Wan in a way confirmed that the actor is still a part of Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom, her haters raced back on Twitter and called out Warner Bros for sticking to her. Twitter has been full of tweets to boycott the movie.

