Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are among the most popular couples in Hollywood. The two have been married for six years now and are still going stronger. But did you know, once a tabloid reported that their marriage is over? Scroll down to know how the two reacted.

Mila and Ashton are well known for playing the on-screen couple Jackie and Kelso on That ’70s Show but their real-life romance didn’t blossom until 2012. However, it took a while for them to officially get together, once they started dating, the two got into a serious relationship. They eventually got married in 2015 and became proud parents of two adorable children Wyatt Isabelle and Dimitri Portwood Kutcher.

Back in 2019, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher shared a video on Instagram trolling a tabloid report that mentioned their marriage is over. In the video, the two were seen reading the In Touch Weekly report of their split in a car ride.

Mila, who enjoys 3.4 million followers on social media, can be heard telling her husband Ashton “I felt suffocated” as he reads the report. Ashton then replied, “You felt suffocated by me? I was just so overbearing, wasn’t I?.”

Mila Kunis then informed her husband, “I took the kids. You had a very dark secret exposed,” and the latter responded by saying, “Must have been really dark.” Their hilarious troll left everyone in splits. Ashton shared the video on Instagram and captioned it, “I guess it’s over @intouchweekly. Have fun selling magazines this week. Maybe next week my wife will be having twins. For the third time. But who’s counting.” Take a look at the video below:

The video showcases that Hollywood’s hottest couple has an amazing sense of humour as they bust fake news being spread about them.

