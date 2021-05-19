Amidst the hustle-bustle of LA city life, welcome to KuKu Farms! Actors Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have made sustainable living look effortlessly chic at their beautiful Beverly Hills home in Los Angeles. While Ashton hails from Iowa, Mila was born in Ukraine, and via this home, they have stayed true to their roots.

The couple’s LA home consists of the main house, a guesthouse, an entertainment barn, and a freestanding barbecue pavilion and more. Built on a glorious hilltop, their six-acre property captures the beguiling views of the city below and their love for sustainable living through the various structures of the building.

This power couple even dug a well on the property to irrigate the land and planted and harvested a field of corn during the COVID lockdown. Scroll down to take a look at some pictures from Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis’ Beverly Hills home and what the couple has to say about it.

In a conversation with Architectural Digest for their latest cover feature, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis gave them a tour of their home. While talking about their happy place, Mila described their six-acre property and said, “We wanted a home, not an estate.” She added, “Building a house from the ground up is no small thing. This was either going to make us or break us.”

Talking about their abode, Ashton Kutcher added, “We wanted the house to look like an old barn, something that had been here for decades, that was then converted into a house. But it also had to feel modern and relevant.”

Elaborating about their dream home, the duo said they put their passion for interior design to the test by creating detailed mood boards to help make their vision a reality. Kutcher told the publication, “When we looked at each other’s boards, 90 percent of the images we selected were the same, and most of the houses we pinned were designed by [architect] Howard [Backen].”

But creating their perfect dream home wasn’t an easy process. As per the magazine, the renovation began when Mila Kunis was pregnant with her and Ashton Kutcher’s first child, Wyatt. (She was born in October 2014.) Their home is the perfect blend of a rustic farmhouse with a modern twist, featuring a 10-foot-long crystal chandelier, custom silver thrones and more.

Here’s a look at Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis’ home:

