Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom may already be enjoying parenthood for the past few months, but the truth remains that they are yet to get married. But, the couple who is head over heels in love with each other is breaking the internet with a piece of news that may send many of their fans in a state of shock. Well, it looks like the couple may have been secretly married, and it is revealed by non-other than the singer’s co-star on American Idol Bobby Bones.

Bobby was asked if he scored an invite to Katy and Orlando’s wedding, but his answer made it sound like it already happened. Wait, what? Are these two already married? Well, keep scrolling further to get all the details about this breaking news.

Bobby Bones replied, “It was so small that I did not get that invite.” Bones revealed this in a video interview he was giving to US Weekly. He further revealed about Katy Perry’s wedding shenanigans and said, “I did not go to the wedding. And I understood why, although I was jealous.”

In the entire interview, Bobby Bones did not add anywhere that he was joking. Unsurprisingly, this interview segment set off a round of premature congratulations for Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom on Twitter on Tuesday. But, the couple has yet to confirm or deny if they had their wedding.

Well, the couple was supposed to get married last year, but it got delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Orlando Bloom had revealed at the start of March 2020 that he and Katy Perry would get married very soon. Well, we hope that this happens at the soonest. And, if this has already happened, then all we can say is congratulations to the newly marrieds.

What do you think is the truth behind Katy and Orlando’s relationship status? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

