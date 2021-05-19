Jason Joel Desrouleaux, aka Jason Derulo and his girlfriend, influencer Jena Frumes, are parents to a cute little baby boy. The couple took to social media a couple of hours ago and shared glimpses of welcoming their little angel, who the singer called Jason King Derulo in his post.

Advertisement

As per reports, Derulo and Frumes began seeing each other shortly before the coronavirus pandemic created havoc. The two reportedly met at a gym. The couple announced their pregnancy back in March with a beachfront photoshoot.

Advertisement

Jason Derulo shared a video compilation on his Instagram account showing him and Jena Frumes heading to the hospital for delivery and moments with their newborn child. He captioned the post, “The happiest day of my life bringing our baby boy (Jason King Derulo) home. He’s so lucky to have such a strong caring hero of a mother @jenafrumes”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Jason Derulo’s girlfriend, Jena Frumes, too, took to social media and posted a series of beautiful family pictures. She captioned the post, “A glimpse of my first week with our healthy handsome little king 👑🥺💛 Life now has so much more meaning & I am so grateful. I’m so so so in love with this little boy he’s everything I never knew I needed👶🏽🙏🏽 05/08/2021✨ I love you forever @jasonderulo 😘”

Don’t they look super cute! Both Jason and Jena’s post are filled with loving and sweet comments for the family of three. While most congratulated the couple on welcoming their kid, one user replied to Durelo’s post, saying he’s “gonna be a great dad.”

Congrats, Jason Derulo and Jena Frumes, on the birth of your son.

Must Read: Fast & Furious 9 Promo Displayed On Dubai’s Burj Khalifa – The Buzz Literally Reaches Sky-High!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube