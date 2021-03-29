Singer Jason Derulo is set to become a father. The Talk Dirty hitmaker is expecting his first child with his girlfriend Jena Frumes, and took to Instagram on Sunday (28Mar21) to share the news with fans with video footage of the couple enjoying a romantic vacation in the Bahamas.

“Couldn’t be more excited for this new chapter in our life @jenafrumes,” Jason Derulo captioned the post, which began with a shot of Derulo kissing the mother-to-be’s growing belly in a form-fitting pink dress, and was sound tracked by Robin Thicke’s Lost Without U tune.

Frumes also uploaded a snap of the beaming couple posing on the beach, with Derulo cradling her baby belly from behind.

Beside the image, she simply wrote, “Mom & Dad”.

Jason Derulo began dating Frumes shortly before the COVID-19 shutdown last March (20) after meeting at a gym. (MT/WNNOW/LOT)

