Tom Cruise is one of the most famous actors in Hollywood. He got his first major break with the superhit film Days Of Thunder since then there was no looking back for him. The actor has starred in films that featured fast cars.

Cruise’s choice in roles established him as one of the powerhouses of his generation, and one of the most highly-paid actors in the industry. He also amassed a personal collection of luxury cars which he rarely shows the public. So let’s take a look at what cars are parked in his garage.

BMW 7 series

The german cars are not just about driving experience but also about comfort. The flagship model offers a serious amount of interior space without sacrificing performance thanks to the optional V-12 engine. The Mission Impossible actor has a remarkably clean model as well, complete with the performance package.

Ford Mustang Saleen S281

Tom Cruise owns one of the rarest models, The Ford Mustang Saleen S281, on the road today. It’s worth pointing out that the team at Saleen managed to assemble the car with a one of a kind body and appearance kit that lets the whole world know that it’s not a run-of-the-mill Mustang.

Bugatti Veyron

Bugatti Veyron is one of the most expensive cars in the world. The brand has managed to establish a reputation as a scary fast exotic sports car. Tom Cruise is one of the few notable owners of the luxury sports car. Other notable celebrities are Simon Cowell and Birdman, all of which have driven the car through the busy streets of L.A. showing off.

Porsche 911

Porsche 911 is one of a kind sports car that has a lightweight design and a powerful rear-mounted engine that can maintain a serious amount of speed. The car remains a popular choice for many enthusiasts who want to tear up the open roads without spending a fortune.

BMW 3-Series

When Tom Cruise began his career, BMW 3-Series was one of the first luxury cars he got for himself. The car was featured in a few of the most popular movies of the decade. It also noted that the luxury car still remains a crowd-pleasing luxury car and one that’s semi-affordable.

