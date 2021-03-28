Beyonce’s storage unit has reportedly been targeted by thieves who stole $1 million (£725,110) worth of valuables.

Advertisement

TMZ reported the 39-year-old Halo singer is linked to three storage units hit in the Los Angeles area, with items including designer handbags and dresses obtained by the intruders.

Advertisement

The units, which are believed to be rented out by Beyonce production company,4 Parkwood Entertainment, were hit twice by thieves earlier this month (Mar21).

According to the publication, the items swiped during the first heist all belonged to Beyonce, and the burglars returned within a week and forced their way into three other storage units.

They are believed to have stolen handbags, kids toys and photos belongings to one of Beyonce‘s stylists.

Officials from the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) are investigating the thefts of Beyonce’s units, but no arrests have been made as yet. (CDG/WNWCZM/CDG)

For more news and updates from the entertainment world, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Miley Cyrus Is Now Dating Singer Yungblud? Sources Say, “They Couldn’t Take Their Eyes Off Each Other”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube