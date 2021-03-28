Miley Cyrus Is Now Dating Singer Yungblud? Sources Say, "They Couldn't Take Their Eyes Off Each Other"

Popstar Miley Cyrus was spotted around town with British pop-rocker Yungblud, setting off rumours of a new romantic spin in her life.

Advertisement

Cyrus, 28, was celebrating the 15th anniversary of her popular character of Hannah Montana at a club in the city with close friends, including the 23-year-old British singer, who has previously dated Halsey.

Advertisement

“She was very happy and in her element. She was belting out songs at the table and full of life,” an eyewitness told eonline.com about Miley Cyrus.

“There was a vibe between them and they didn’t take their eyes off of each other,” the witness continued, noting that he touched Miley Cyrus’ face, too.

“It definitely looked like something is going on between them,” the eyewitness added.

A source closer to Miley Cyrus, later told the publication: “Miley and Yungblud were definitely flirting with each other, but they are not dating. It was just a fun night out with friends, but there is definitely chemistry there.”.

Must Read: The Falcon And The Winter Soldier: Wyatt Russell’s Captain America Faces Huge Backlash As Netizens Say, “Steve Rogers Was Worthy Of Mjolnir, Walker Is Not…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube