Miley Cyrus may have been the face of a generation as Hannah Montana, but behind all the glitter, wigs, and pop anthems, she was quietly trying to figure out who she was when the spotlight faded. Cyrus emphasised how she was incapable of making calls for herself as she reflected on her depressive phase of life.

In a raw and revealing interview with ELLE, Cyrus opened up about the anxiety she once felt during her Disney days and her relationship with Hunger Games actor Liam Hemsworth. For years, she admits, she didn’t really know how to just be without someone or something to hold on to. “When I was with [Liam] or when I was on Disney, the thing that gave me the most anxiety was not knowing what to do with myself when Disney wasn’t there to carry me anymore or if I didn’t have him,” she said.

But thankfully with both Disney and Liam Hemsworth being left in her past, Miley Cyrus accepts feeling more confident in herself. Miley went on to explain that today, she’s learned to be on her own without a boyfriend, which she thought would be impossible in her past.

Adding further, the Grammy-winning singer shared about her past struggles with depression, which began during her teenage years. “I went through a time where I was really depressed. Like, I locked myself in my room, and my dad had to break my door down. It was a lot to do with, like, I had really bad skin, and I felt really bullied because of that. But I never was depressed because of the way someone else made me feel. I just was depressed,” she recalled.

Now, as someone who’s lived through heartbreak, public scrutiny, and personal battles, Miley stands as a voice for those finding their footing in the dark. Her remarks on her past struggles surely serve as an inspiration for many.

Miley Cyrus is now gearing up to release her upcoming album, Something Beautiful, which is scheduled to be released on 30 May 2025. The album will be released via Columbia Records and will feature 13 original tracks.

