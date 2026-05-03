Reminders of Him is finally achieving one of the most notable milestones among Colleen Hoover adaptations at the box office in North America. In recent years, we have seen Hoover’s novel turn to movies, and it was possible with It Ends With Us’ massive success, followed by Regretting You, which also did well financially. This Maika Monroe starrer might fail to match up to It Ends with Us, but it is surpassing Regretting You’s domestic haul this weekend. Keep scrolling for the deets.

It is based on Hoover’s 2022 novel of the same name, starring Maika Monroe, Tyriq Withers, Rudy Pankow, Lainey Wilson, Nicholas Duvernay, Lauren Graham, and Bradley Whitford. The movie received mixed reviews from critics but is still playing in cinemas despite the big releases. It was released in March this year and will soon exit the theaters.

How much has the film collected at the domestic box office?

Reminders of Him is suffering because of the new releases at the domestic box office. Based on the latest numbers provided by Box Office Mojo, the romance drama collected just $9k this Friday at the box office in North America. It lost 182 theaters this Thursday and will probably leave the cinemas next weekend. The movie declined 79.8% from last Friday, bringing its North American cume to $48.5 million.

Set to beat Regretting You domestically

Regretting You is also a romance drama based on Colleen Hoover’s 2019 novel. It was directed by Josh Boone, featuring Allison Williams, McKenna Grace, Dave Franco, and Mason Thames in key roles. For the unversed, it is the second film adaptation of Hoover’s work and the second-highest-grossing one as well.

Regretting You collected $48.8 million at the domestic box office in its theatrical run. Reminders of Him is less than $1 million away from surpassing the domestic haul of Regretting You. It happened yesterday, but the official numbers have not yet been revealed. Reminders of Him is now the second-highest-grossing Colleen Hoover adaptation in North America, and at the top is It Ends with Us.

1. It Ends with Us (2024) – $148.5 million

2. Regretting You (2025) – $48.8 million

3. Reminders of Him – $48.5 million

What is Reminders of Him about?

The story follows a woman who, after leaving prison, tries to reconnect with her young daughter but faces resistance from those around her. Finding unexpected support in a bar owner connected to her child, she grows closer to him while confronting her past mistakes in hopes of building a better future. Reminders of Him was released on March 13.

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