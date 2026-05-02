Project Hail Mary is targeting popular, commercially successful hits at the worldwide box office. It has now surpassed one of the OG Jurassic Park movies worldwide, directed by Steven Spielberg. It has also surpassed the global haul of Logan and James Gunn’s Superman. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Project Hail Mary at the worldwide box office

According to industry trackers’ report, the Ryan Gosling starrer has earned $2.2 million on its 4th Friday at the domestic box office. It has scored the 2nd biggest 7th Friday ever for March releases. It has also set a new record for March releases, with 43 consecutive days of over $1 million in gross. The Andy Weir adaptation has hit $312 million after 43 days at the domestic box office.

Based on Luiz Fernando‘s prediction, the movie is tracking to earn between $7 million and $9 million on its 7th three-day weekend in North America. Internationally, the collection stands at $307.8 million so far, and it’s still counting. In addition to the domestic total, the worldwide collection for Project Hail Mary is $619.8 million. It might cross $650 million during this weekend.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $312 million

International – $307.8 million

Worldwide – $619.8 million

Surpasses The Lost World: Jurassic Park, along with 2 comic book hits

It has surpassed three box office hits worldwide! Project Hail Mary has surpassed the global haul of Steven Spielberg’s The Lost World: Jurassic Park ($618.6 million), followed by James Gunn-helmed Superman and Marvel’s Logan. For the record, James Gunn‘s new DCU launch movie had collected $618.7 million in its global run while Hugh Jackman‘s Logan raked in $619.18 million worldwide. It is expected to surpass more box-office hits worldwide this weekend, including Iron Man 2 and Fast Five.

What is Project Hail Mary about?

The story follows a science teacher who awakens alone aboard a spaceship with no memory of how he got there. As his memories gradually return, he realizes he’s on a critical mission to stop a mysterious substance threatening Earth’s sun—and that an unlikely friendship may hold the key to saving humanity. Project Hail Mary was released on March 20.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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