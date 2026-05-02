With a current worldwide total of $370.6 million, Hoppers is currently the second-highest-grossing animated film of 2026 so far, according to Box Office Mojo’s yearly chart, behind only The Super Mario Galaxy Movie ($848.8 million).

Pixar’s latest animated film has been in theaters for around eight weeks now and has earned more than double Pixar’s previous theatrical release, Elio, which grossed $154.3 million globally, according to Box Office Mojo. Made on a budget of $150 million, according to Variety, Hoppers needed to earn $375 million to break even at the box office. At its current pace, it is expected to close the $4.4 million gap and achieve that target within the next few days.

After opening to $45.3 million across 4,000 North American locations, Hoppers collected $1.9 million during the previous weekend (April 24-26). This has taken its cumulative domestic total to $164.6 million. As it continues its theatrical run, the film is closing in on the domestic earnings of Daniel Craig’s debut James Bond film, Casino Royale (2006). Let’s take a look at how much more Hoppers needs to earn to outgross it at the domestic box office.

Hoppers vs. Casino Royale – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the two films, Hoppers and Casino Royale, compare at the box office, according to Box Office Mojo data:

Hoppers – Box Office Summary

North America: $164.6 million

International: $206 million

Worldwide: $370.6 million

Casino Royale – Box Office Summary

North America: $167.4 million

International: $449.1 million

Worldwide: $616.5 million

What The Numbers Indicate

Based on the figures above, it can be seen that while Casino Royale is significantly ahead of Hoppers in worldwide earnings, the competition at the domestic box office is quite close. As of now, the animated film needs to earn around $2.8 million to surpass the James Bond film in North America.

Assuming it registers around a 50% drop in the May 1-3 weekend compared to the previous weekend’s $1.9 million collection and continues to demonstrate steady weekday holds, Hoppers still has a chance to achieve that target, despite the arrival of newer releases like Michael and The Devil Wears Prada 2. However, the final verdict should become clear in the coming weeks.

What Is Hoppers All About?

Directed by Daniel Chong, the animated sci-fi comedy follows Mabel, an animal lover who uses a new technology that lets humans transfer their consciousness into lifelike robotic animals. After hopping into a robotic beaver to communicate with wildlife, she discovers a threat to their forest habitat and must help the animals protect their home.

Hoppers – Trailer

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