The last three MCU films, Captain America: Brave New World, Thunderbolts*, and The Fantastic Four: First Steps, did not perform at the box office as expected. However, the next two films releasing in 2026 could put the Marvel Cinematic Universe back on track in a big way. The first one, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, is slated for a theatrical release on July 31, 2026, and Avengers: Doomsday is set to hit the big screen around four-and-a-half months later on December 18. While both these films are expected to comfortably cross $1 billion at the worldwide box office, it remains to be seen how far they can go beyond that mark.

So far, the three solo Spider-Man films starring Tom Holland (Homecoming, Far From Home, and No Way Home) have a combined worldwide gross of over $3.9 billion. Coming back to Spider-Man: Brand New Day, let’s try to understand how much theatrical profit it needs to earn to take Tom Holland’s Spider-Man franchise past the $3 billion combined box office profit milestone.

Tom Holland’s Spider-Man Films – Budget, Break-Even & Worldwide Earnings

Here are the three solo Spider-Man films starring Tom Holland, their worldwide earnings (per Box Office Mojo), budgets, and estimated break-even points (using the 2.5x multiplier rule).

1. Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)

Worldwide Total: $881 million

Budget: $175 million

Break-Even: $437.5 million

2. Spider-Man: Far from Home (2019)

Worldwide Total: $1.133 billion

Budget: $160 million

Break-Even: $400 million

3. Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)

Worldwide Total: $1.921 billion

Budget: $200 million

Break-Even: $500 million

Theatrical Profits (Estimated)

Spider-Man: Homecoming: $443.5 million Spider-Man: Far From Home: $733 million Spider-Man: No Way Home: $1.421 billion

Combined Theatrical Profit = $2.598 billion

Based on the figures and calculations above, it can be observed that Spider-Man: Brand New Day would need to earn around $402 million in theatrical profit to push the combined profit of all four Spider-Man films past the $3 billion mark. Considering the strong buzz surrounding the film and assuming it earns over $1.2-1.3 billion globally, it has a realistic chance to achieve that target. However, the final verdict should become clear only after its release on July 31.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day – Official Trailer

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