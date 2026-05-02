Hirohiko Araki’s Steel Ball Run has quickly become one of the most talked-about anime releases of 2026. Set during a brutal 6,000-kilometer horse race across America, the story blends deadly survival challenges, supernatural Stand battles, and intense competition for a massive prize.

With its dangerous terrain, assassins, and powerful supernatural abilities, surviving the Steel Ball Run takes more than speed. It requires smart thinking, stamina, fighting skills, and strong determination.

Here are 10 anime characters who could realistically survive this deadly race.

1. Saichi Sugimoto: Extreme Survival & Near-Immortality

Saichi Sugimoto from Golden Kamuy ranks at the top because of his incredible endurance and battlefield experience. Known for surviving gunshots, animal attacks, and harsh wilderness conditions, Sugimoto’s military skills and strong determination make him the ultimate Steel Ball Run survivor.

2. Toji Fushiguro: Superhuman Strength & Stealth Advantage

Toji Fushiguro from Jujutsu Kaisen is incredibly strong, fast, and highly skilled in combat. His sharp instincts and ability to stay hidden would make him a serious threat in the Steel Ball Run.

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3. Kakashi Hatake: Tactical Genius & Versatile Combat Skills

Kakashi from Naruto would do well due to his sharp thinking and versatile fighting skills. His ability to quickly understand opponents would help him handle dangerous Stand powers and race challenges better than most competitors.

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4. Vash The Stampede: Elite Gunslinging & Desert Survival

Vash from Trigun already knows how to survive tough desert conditions. His super reflexes, gun skills, and strong endurance would make him one of the strongest racers in the Steel Ball Run.

Steel Ball Run: JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure is a thrilling return to the world of the franchise that serves as a good entry point for newcomers. Our review: https://t.co/XPCX9d3QNs pic.twitter.com/ndLx8ireJZ — IGN (@IGN) March 20, 2026

5. Asirpa: Wilderness Expertise & Resourceful Strategy

Asirpa from Golden Kamuy may not depend on raw strength, but her survival skills, hunting knowledge, and understanding of nature would help her handle the dangerous terrain better than most racers.

[Review] STEEL BALL RUN JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure 1st STAGE Review

There were a wealth of reasons to go into Steel Ball Run with mitigated expectations, which is why I’m so thrilled to say that this extra-long premiere is incredible by any measure.https://t.co/4bJhAVeWV5 ➤ — Anime News Network (@Anime) March 19, 2026

6. Claire Stanfield: Fearless Acrobatics & Assassin Precision

The acrobatic assassin from Baccano! has great physical abilities, confidence, and adaptability. Claire’s unpredictable fighting style would make him very dangerous in both direct battles and survival situations.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure’s Steel Ball Run anime is getting review-bombed after Episode 1 topped the MyAnimeList charts pic.twitter.com/c1hAMY3gOv — Cartoon History (@Cartoonhistory2) March 23, 2026

7. Thorfinn: Extreme Endurance & Battlefield Experience

Thorfinn from Vinland Saga is a proven survivor of war, slavery, and harsh environments. His resilience and fighting skills would help him handle the tough physical challenges of the Steel Ball Run.

Netflix confirmed the series Jojo Bizarre Adventure Steel Ball Run will continue this fall pic.twitter.com/ykO0XGDjtD — AnimeVault (@AnimeVault247) April 20, 2026

8. Revy: Ruthless Firepower & Survival Mentality

Revy from Black Lagoon thrives in dangerous situations. Her gun skills, fierce attitude, and street-smart survival instincts would make her a strong threat on the harsh frontier.

Jojo bizarre adventure ” Steel Ball Run , make sure you run and catch up your goal to achieve great things . pic.twitter.com/bk0dev1Jvt — Blast nation (@Blastnation4) April 14, 2026

9. Edward Elric: Alchemy That Can Reshape The Battlefield

Edward from Fullmetal Alchemist has a unique advantage with his alchemy. He could change terrain, build structures, and adapt to environmental dangers, giving him great versatility.

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10. Mugen: Unpredictable Fighting Style & Pure Instinct

Mugen from Samurai Champloo survives with sharp instincts, unpredictable fighting skills, and incredible luck. His wild nature would make him very hard for enemies to defeat.

The race is not just about power. Survival depends on strategy, adaptability, and the strength to endure constant danger. Each of these anime characters has unique qualities that could help them survive one of the deadliest competitions in anime history.

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