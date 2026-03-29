Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Review: Star Rating:

Cast: Junya Enoki, Yuma Uchida, Mikako Komatsu, Megumi Ogata, Daisuke Namikawa, Kazuya Nakai, Yuki Sakakihara, Tomokazu Sugita

Creator: Gege Akutami

Director: Shōta Goshozono

Streaming On: Crunchyroll

Language: Japanese (with Subtitles)

Runtime: 12 episodes of 23 minutes each

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 does not ease viewers into its chaos; it throws them right into it. The Culling Game arc turns the series from an organized supernatural drama into a sprawling, unpredictable battle royale where every move feels fatal and each decision leaves emotional wreckage behind.

From the opening episodes, the season makes one thing clear: this is not a story about comfort, or easy victories, or heroic certainty. Instead, it is thriving on tension. Each and every episode feels like a calculated risk. Every fight has emotional meaningfulness. Every character appears one step away from collapse. By the time the finale comes around, it’s clear that the series is no longer just a battle shonen about cursed spirits and flashy powers. It is now a tale of survival, consequence, and the unbearable cost of power.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Review: What’s It About

Season 3 builds straight on from the fallout from the Shibuya Incident, one of the most devastating turning points in the franchise. With the absence of Satoru Gojo, the story immediately becomes less stable. His absence creates a vacuum, and soon chaos rushes in to fill it.

The Culling Game itself is one of the most ambitious narrative structures that the series has attempted yet. In this season, sorcerers are exiled to colonies. They fight for points. They add and alter rules. What seems simple on paper soon turns into a morally twisted system of breaking people. Simultaneously, the season consistently branches out in various places and perspectives. It follows different players who are trapped in different colonies with their own motivations and emotional baggage. This fragmented storytelling creates suspense, making viewers always mindful that something dangerous is happening somewhere (in alternate spaces).

Still, unpredictability is the biggest strength of the season. No subplot feels disposable. Every thread is to a greater sense of looming catastrophe.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Review: What Works

What really makes this particular season stand out is its treatment of combat. These are not just set pieces of action designed to look cool. The fights are psychological and strategic duels. Every single cursed technique is like a system that needs solving. Some noteworthy themes include: Techniques change during the battle, characters change in the course of a battle, environments become weapons, and logic is often more important than brute force.

Megumi Fushiguro’s clash with Reggie resembles less of a traditional anime battle and more of a battle of endurance and intelligence. His incomplete domain expansion becomes both a boon and a bane, turning the battlefield into a physical and mental test.

Meanwhile, Yuji Itadori’s battle with Higuruma cleverly and quietly shifts the tone to a courtroom drama, proving once again that Jujutsu Kaisen refuses to repeat itself. Then follows Yuta Okkotsu in the Sendai Colony. His sequences almost feel operatic in scale.

The battle between several high-grade sorcerers turns into a high-level chess game against monsters. MAPPA’s animation takes every moment to another level. With fluid camera movement, dynamic framing, and razor-sharp choreography, even the most chaotic fights make a lot of visual sense.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Review: Star Performance:

The reason why the season is deemed successful is that the action is never in isolation. Every battle is linked to either character growth or psychological deterioration. Yuji Itadori transitions from guilt to sinister will, burdened by the trauma of Shibuya as he starts thinking less of himself as a savior and more as a necessary weapon in a deteriorating world. Megumi Fushiguro gets darker and more ruthless. His decisions feel increasingly burdened by emotional strain as the Culling Game pushes him closer to his breaking point.

Yuta Okkotsu comes back as a major force, changing the power dynamic immediately and adding new momentum to the story while resetting the hope for both characters and the audience. Maki Zenin experiences one of the greatest arcs of transformation in the entirety of the series. His rise from heartbreak and betrayal to become an unstoppable force is unimaginable. Kenjaku is a distant but terrifying mastermind whose presence is always lurking over all events.

Of these, Maki’s storyline is the emotional high point of the season. Her transformation doesn’t just take place physically. It is ideological. Her arc incorporates an incredible blend of trauma, rage, and liberation in one of the best character journeys in recent anime.

Megumi’s fall is just as intriguing. His victories increasingly seem to be costly, suggesting that the series is gradually driving him to the breaking point.

Set after the devastation of Shibuya, Season 3 follows Yuji, Megumi, and their allies as they enter the Culling Game, a nationwide death match in which sorcerers fight inside sealed colonies. With rules ever changing and Kenjaku’s more extensive scheme unfolding, the season combines psychological stress, high-stakes fighting, and character-breaking decisions into a gripping story of survival.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Review: What Doesn’t Work:

However, at times, this narrative density can also be overwhelming as the show rarely takes the time to spoon-feed its mythology or mechanics. But that works as a strength as well as a weakness. It is rewarding to watch, even to those who are paying attention, but it can be a source of frustration for those who are expecting cleaner storytelling.

However, the season sometimes wavers too much into exposition. Some battles are interrupted with detailed explanations, which slow the momentum a bit. It is a slight flaw, but a noticeable one.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Review: Last Words:

The ending of the last episode doesn’t provide for closure. Instead, it expands the scope of the conflict. Megumi’s battle is a winning one, but not a triumphant one. It feels hollow. He survives but is emotionally and physically broken by the ordeal. That is what makes the finale effective: winning comes at a cost.

Then comes the arrival of Yuta in the Sendai Colony, which immediately moves the stakes back to square one. His appearance shifts the balance of power and is an indication that the real heavyweights are finally entering the field.

Instead of closing the arc, the finale opens several doors like:-

New alliances begin to form

Hidden motives begin to come out

Bigger threats lurk in the background

Season 4 increases the possibility of more battles.

It is less of an ending, more of a warning. Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 is not meant to comfort its audience; it is meant to challenge them. It places its characters in morally complex territory. It creates a world where no one feels safe. The chaos of ‘The Culling Game’, can sometimes be almost unbearable, but it is a part of what makes the season so interesting. By the end, the series establishes one thing quite well: Jujutsu Kaisen is moving beyond the limitations of a traditional battle shonen. It is turning into something much darker, sharper, and more unpredictable.

If this is only the start of the Culling Game, then what comes next could redefine the franchise entirely.

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