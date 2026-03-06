Hello Bachhon Review: Star Rating:

Cast: Vineet Kumar Singh, Vikram Kochhar, Girija Oak Godbole, and others

Creator: Abhishek Yadav

Director: Pratish Mehta

Streaming On: Netflix

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 5 episodes of 45 minutes each

Okay, so first things first, TVF is back. After struggling with its content for some time, the production house that nails youth-related content to perfection has delivered a winner with Hello Bachhon streaming on Netflix! The series is a biopic on Alakh Pandey, India’s most favorite, popular, and successful Physics teacher! Vineet Kumar Siingh turns Alakh Pandey for the show, and his sincere effort to become Alakh Pandey, combined with great storytelling, makes this series brilliant!

Well, I am sure, many would call this series a brand-building exercise for establishing Physics Wallah – an edtech company that is now a unicorn. But even if it is a brand-building exercise, it never shies away from flaunting its worth, its agenda, and despite being a brand-building exercise, it never falls short on emotion or connect – the only thing a good story should promise and deliver!

So even if Hello Bachhon is a brand-building exercise, it is a good one, with its intent at the right place, and who is not building a brand these days? Why shame someone for churning out benefits, along with flaunting the good work they have done! Coming from a place where Alakh Pandey belongs – Prayagraj, I have seen the amount of work he has done for the underprivileged, so I know the honesty this series tries to offer!

Hello Bachhon Review: What’s It About:

The story of this five-episode series is non-linear. We get introduced to the students and Alakh Pandey’s journey simultaneously. The basic premise of the first two episodes shows Alakh Pandey, played by a brilliant Vineet Kumar Singh, struggling to run his edtech app, amidst growing competition. But since he does not want to compromise with his usool, he faces hardships in running this app!

These hardships start from teachers resigning from their jobs for better salaries, to their team convincing them to seek investments for the growth of the app! In one of the scenes, Alakh Pandey tells his team, “Jo padhna chahta hai use to koi bhi padha sakta hai lekin jo naa padhna chahe wo hai asli teacher.” And this is where the show takes a huge leap and distinguishes its identity from TVF’s other marvel, Kota Factory!

Hello Bachhon Review: What Works:

Director Pratish Mehta, Creator Abhishek Yadav, and the writing team of Hello Bachhon make it a source of healthy motivation and inspiration! It isn’t just about a man teaching Newton’s laws and promoting his company under the covers; it’s about the law of survival. The series chronicles the life of Alakh Pandey (played by the phenomenal Vineet Kumar Singh), a small-town boy from Prayagraj who sees his family struggle and realizes that the education mafia is gatekeeping dreams behind hefty price tags. From rejecting a multi-crore offer to starting a revolution in a tiny room with a whiteboard and a shaky camera, the story follows the birth of Physics Wallah and how Alakh Pandey becomes the messiah of the underprivileged students.

The series understands that in India, a competitive exam isn’t just a test; it’s a ticket out of poverty. It vividly captures the problems of students in real time – the over expenditure, the pressure of what society will say, and the sheer desperation that makes coaching a necessity rather than a choice.

The writing shines when it focuses on why these kids need a Messiah. It’s because the system failed them. The show successfully portrays Alakh as the man who simplified education for the needy and the underprivileged, who can seek knowledge through a course at Rs 4000. The emotional connect is at its peak – raw and unfiltered.

In one of the episodes, a character says, “Jinka jung roti kapda aur makaan ka hota hai wo chaand ka khwaab nahi dekhte hain.” It breaks your heart to believe that education, which should be a birthright, is treated as a privilege in this country!

Hello Bachhon Review: Star Performance:

Vineet Kumar Singh deserves all the accolades and more for playing this character with a sincerity that is rare! already? After Mukkabaaz, this is Vineet at his most vulnerable yet resilient self. He inhabits Alakh Pandey. But he does not need to mimic him for that, and he doesn’t. He just captures the frantic energy of a teacher who is losing his voice but gaining a million followers. He is the anchor that prevents the show from becoming just a brand positioning docu-drama!

Shouldering his responsibilities is Alakh Pandey’s co-founder, Prateek Sir, played by the phenomenal Vikram Kochhar. He acts as the Krishna to Arjun, taking the chariot in the right direction! At a time, when Alakh Pandey loses hope and is about to surrender, he explains, “Jo log practical hote hain wo sahi raste pe chalte hain lekin jo log delusional hote hain wo log har raste ko sahi bana dete hain.” That hits hard, and Vikram makes it all the more believable!

Girija Oak Godbole, as Alakh Pandey’s sister, also acts as a strong pillar in the series, offering support whenever needed! The students nail their parts, and you will root for their stories, crying with them, connecting. There will be a point when you want to meet them in person! Naman Jain’s Lakshya Sharma, Satendra Soni’s Bhola, Varun Buddhadev’s Ankit Yadav, Samta Sudiksha’s Tripti Dahiya, Sonu Kumar’s Hariya, all win hearts and these are all real stories of real students, that makes it all the more special!

Hello Bachhon Review: What Doesn’t Work:

The series occasionally falls into the sainthood trap more than once. It treats Alakh Pandey as a flawless figure, missing out on the nuances of the business-side struggles or the internal conflicts of scaling a startup. The pacing in the middle episodes slows down, and some supporting characters feel like mere cardboard cutouts designed to make the protagonist look better.

Hello Bachhon Review: Last Words:

Let’s address the elephant in the room. Yes, Hello Bachhon is a massive brand-building exercise for Physics Wallah. It frames the company as the ultimate savior. But is there anything wrong with it? No. If we can celebrate biopics of cricketers and politicians, why not celebrate a teacher who disrupted a billion-dollar industry? Even if it feels like a long-form advertisement at times, the product being sold is affordable education, and I am all up for it, cheering the loudest!

Hello Bachhon is a heartfelt tribute to the spirit of Indian students and the fraternity of teachers who are the least celebrated in this country! It’s for everyone who has ever sat in a dark room, wondering if they’ll succeed in life professionally! Despite its flaws and its clear agenda to boost the PW brand, the performances and the emotional high notes make it a must-watch.

In one of the scenes, a student-child of a daily wage worker says, “Jab ek aadmi gareebi ke kuyein se nikalta hai to apne saath 5 logon ko leke nikalta hai lekin usse pehle un paanch logon ko use upar dhakelna padta hai.” Alakh Pandey turns that man who pulls them out of the pitholes. A story that definitely deserves to be celebrated!

I wish I had a teacher like Alakh Pandey, who could have helped me learn physics, and not dread my HC Verma! But thank you, Alakh Sir, for trying to reshape this nation and balance the education sector, one sincere student at a time!

4.5 stars!

For more reviews of web shows, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Kohrra S2 Review: Mona Singh ‘Jaisi Koi Nahi’ – This Unsettling Social Drama Haunts As Barun Sobti Returns To Shatter Punjab’s Vibrant Image!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News