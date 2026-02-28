After making us emotional with Kota Factory, TVF Aspirants, and other shows that offer the struggle of children and education, TVF is back with Hello Bachhon – a biopic drama of the life of the revolutionary teacher Alakh Panday, popularly known as Physics Wallah. The trailer for the biopic series has been dropped, and it impresses with Vineet Singh playing Alakh Pandey – the man who turned physics into a revolution.

At first glance, I had a genuine fear that we were stepping back into the monochrome lanes of Kota. The blueprint is the same – students, competitive exams, and the struggle for quality education, and no doubt there is a similarity!

However, Hello Bachhon promises to shift gears from the student struggle to the teacher’s revolution. The trailer successfully captures the transition of a small-town tutor who turned into a digital phenomenon. If you have been a student of the science stream, you know how easy life would have been if someone had explained those theories from Pradeep’s a little better or solved equations from HC Verma, with some faster or better tricks!

Casting Vineet Kumar Singh as Alakh Pandey seems like a masterstroke for now! The trailer suggests that this would not be just a story of a revolution; it might itself be a digital revolution on another level!

TVF knows the pulse of the audience, and right from the dialogues to the cast, all seems to align for Hello Bachhon. While Kota Factory was about the emotional burnout of students, Hello Bachhon peeps into the other side of the coin and expands the world of online education.

Netflix has definitely pulled a banger with Hello Bachhon. The trailer is crisp and emotionally reachable. Even if you are not a science student, the underdog story is universal. I am not sure if it will be as iconic as Kota Factory, but the trailer looks incredible!

Check it out here.

