Once upon a time, TVF was every millennial’s go-to place as it acted as a stressbuster. In fact, the production house made web series even before the term was cool! Right from Permanent Roommates to Tripling, the shows connected with the youth of the country well. Their new show is Half CA season 2, and the trailer has been dropped with the pressure is at an all-time high.

The most significant win for this trailer, of course is sheer relatability. It perfectly captures the essence of the articleship journey and the final exam stress. The pressure of an aspirant juggling a demanding internship while trying to find time to study feels incredibly genuine and Ahsaas Channa seems to win with the part.

The trailer’s quick cuts between intense study sessions, office politics, and moments of friendship make it a compelling watch. It promises a show that’s both motivational and empathetic. But that is all that seems worth. The basic problem with this TVF series is the premise itself. We have seen the same issue in Aspirants and Kota Factory before.

Half CA season 2 leans heavily on the successful formula of the first season and other seasons of other TVF series focussed on the students – the struggle, the friendship, and the grind. Is there anything new here that we haven’t seen before?

The entire plot seems to revolve around whether they’ll pass their final exams and get through the articleship. This isn’t necessarily a bad thing, but it does leave me wondering if the show will surprise with any unexpected twists or turns. The emotional arcs are too repetitive and predictable, which could make the full series a boring watch! At least the trailer hinted at the same.

Check out the trailer here.

