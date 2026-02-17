The buzz around Border 2 has not faded yet, and Sunny Deol is already ready for his next big-screen outing. Following the phenomenal success of Border 2, the actor is set to return to the big screen with his next theatrical outing. After delivering a massive hit, Deol is not showing any signs of slowing down and is gearing up for Gabru.

His next film, titled Gabru, has received an official theatrical release. Directed by Shashank Udapurkar and produced by Vishal Rana and Om Chhangani, the film is set to hit theaters this year. The makers have announced that Gabru is set to arrive in cinemas on May 8, 2026. Sunny Deol will reportedly be back on the big screen in an intense and emotional role.

Speaking about the film, Sunny Deol shares that Gabru is not just another project but a story that resonates with him on a deeply personal level. The film reflects themes of courage, identity, and resilience – elements that have always defined his cinematic journey.

More About Gabru

Directed by Shashank Udapurkar and produced by Vishal Rana and Om Chhangani, Gabru focuses on themes of courage, identity, and resilience. The film is said to present Sunny Deol in a powerful and emotionally resonant role that celebrates strength, spirit, and rooted storytelling.

Unlike large-scale action spectacles, Gabru reportedly leans more toward emotional storytelling while still carrying the powerful energy fans expect from Deol. The team believes the film’s simple but strong narrative connects directly with audiences.

Cast & Music Details

Alongside Sunny Deol, the film also stars Simran and Prit Kamani in key roles. The music is composed by Mithoon, with lyrics written by Sayeed Quadri, Satinder Sartaj, and Anurag Saikia. Gabru will be distributed nationwide by PVR INOX Pictures, ensuring a wide theatrical release.

With May 8 locked in, Sunny Deol fans now have another date to circle on their calendars. After Border 2’s strong run, all eyes are on whether Gabru can continue the momentum.

