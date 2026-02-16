Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor and filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj have each delivered several acclaimed films in their respective careers. While Shahid Kapoor has starred in multiple highly rated titles such as Jab We Met, Udta Punjab, Padmaavat, Kabir Singh, and Jersey, Vishal Bhardwaj has impressed audiences with gems like Maqbool, Omkara, and 7 Khoon Maaf, among others. Their latest collaboration, O’Romeo, is now playing in theaters. Now, the big question is how their latest film is being received by audiences on IMDb and how it stacks up against the duo’s previous collaborations. Let’s find out.

O’Romeo vs Shahid Kapoor & Vishal Bhardwaj’s Earlier Films – IMDb Rating Comparison

O’Romeo holds an IMDb user rating of 6.6/10. Prior to this gangster drama, Shahid Kapoor and Vishal Bhardwaj had collaborated on three films: Kaminey (2009), Haider (2014), and Rangoon (2017). Here’s how their previous joint ventures performed on IMDb:

Kaminey: 7.4/10

Haider: 8/10

Rangoon: 5.6/10

With a 6.6/10 rating, O’Romeo currently ranks in the lower half of Shahid Kapoor and Vishal Bhardwaj‘s earlier collaborations. It falls short of the critical high points achieved by Haider and Kaminey, both of which remain fan favorites, but performs much better than Rangoon, which received a comparatively lukewarm response on the platform. The film’s final IMDb rating could still change as more audience ratings come in, but for now, O’Romeo reflects a moderately positive reception rather than a unanimous critical triumph for the talented duo.

What’s O’Romeo All About – Story & Lead Cast

Said to be inspired by a chapter from Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai and set in 1990s Bombay, O’Romeo ostensibly follows gangster Ustara (Shahid Kapoor), whose life takes a turn when Afsha (Triptii Dimri) seeks his help to avenge her husband’s murder by Jalal (Avinash Tiwary). As she joins his gang, the story takes an emotional twist when Ustara begins to develop feelings for her.

O’Romeo – Official Trailer

