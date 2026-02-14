Shahid Kapoor’s latest film O’Romeo is now running in theaters. The movie is receiving strong audience response, particularly for Shahid’s impressive performance. However, many of you might be unaware that O’Romeo is not merely a romantic action thriller; it’s based on the real-life story of Hussain Ustara, the character Shahid plays in the movie.

The story of Hussain Ustara began in India after Independence. At that time, the Mumbai crime scene witnessed a major rise, including the emergence of the famous gangster, Dawood Ibrahim.

Hussain Ustara In Real Life?

Hussain Ustara, aka Hussain Shaikh, emerged as an underworld figure in the 1980s and 1990s. At this time, he was running his own gang in Mumbai and dominated the entire scenario. The word ‘Ustara’ means ‘razor’.

Hussain allegedly committed violent acts against his adversaries with the help of a razor. These actions earned him the nickname Hussain Ustara. In the O’Romeo movie, Shahid Kapoor played the role of Ustara.

However, it may be noted that the movie landed itself in some legal troubles with Ustara’s family members. The film’s makers maintained that the movie is loosely based on events that happened in Mumbai at the time, but it is not a historical rendering of Ustara’s biography.

What Happened to Hussain Ustara and Sapna Didi?

In the film, Triptii Dimri played Afsha, who in real life was Ashraf Khan, aka Sapna Didi. She wanted revenge against Dawood Ibrahim as he was the reason behind her husband’s death. For this mission, she entered an alliance with Hussain Ustara.

Meanwhile, in the early 1990s, their alliance collapsed after Ustara allegedly treated her inappropriately. Following this, both went their separate ways. In the movie, the romantic angle has been exaggerated.

After the end of their alliance, the Dawood gang killed Sapna Didi in 1994 during an India-Pakistan match in Sharjah. This happened after they figured out her plans to kill the popular underworld gangster.

A few years later, Hussain Ustara died in 1998. This marked the end of his dominant era in the underworld.

