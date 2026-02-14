Shahid Kapoor has arrived on the big screens almost one year after the Deva failure. The expectations were high from Vishal Bhardwaj’s action thriller, O’Romeo, which stars Triptii Dimri as the leading lady. The early reviews were mixed, but it has managed to score a good opening at the Indian box office. Scroll below for the day 1 collection!

How much did O’Romeo earn on its opening day?

According to the official figures, O’Romeo earned 9.01 crore net on its day 1 at the Indian box office. It was allotted a handsome 8.5K screens across the nation. However, mixed reviews, along with competition from Border 2, Dhurandhar, and other releases, prevented it from entering the double-digit club.

Vishal Bhardwaj’s directorial arrived in theatres on February 13, 2026. It scored the 8th highest opening for a Valentine’s release in Bollywood. The action thriller surpassed Shahid Kapoor’s Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (7.02 crore) but could not beat Akshay Kumar‘s PadMan (10.26 crore).

Where does it stand among Shahid Kapoor’s top 10 opening days?

O’Romeo has emerged as Shahid Kapoor’s 6th highest opener of all time. It stole the spot from his 2023 success, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. However, to enter the top 5, he needed to open at least 10 crore+, which was missed by an inch.

Rangoon (6.07 crore) is now out of the top 10.

Take a look at Shahid Kapoor’s top 10 highest openers at the Indian box office (net collection) below:

Kabir Singh – 20.21 crore Padmaavat – 19 crore Shaandaar – 13.10 crore R… Rajkumar – 10.10 crore Udta Punjab – 10.05 crore O’Romeo – 9.01 crore Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya – 7.02 crore Mausam – 6.75 crore Batti Gul Meter Chalu – 6.76 crore Haider – 6.14 crore

O’Romeo Box Office Day 1 Summary

India net: 9.01 crore

India gross: 10.63 crore

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Dhurandhar Box Office: 297% Returns In 70 Days — A 10-Week Triumph For Aditya Dhar’s Magnum Opus!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News