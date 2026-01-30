Bhooth Bangla is among the most anticipated horror comedies of the year, with audiences eagerly awaiting its release. The excitement has only grown since the launch of the first poster, followed by an intriguing motion poster that further amplified the already soaring buzz around the film.

While the film marks the reunion of two of the biggest forces in the world of comedy, Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar, it also boasts an ensemble cast set to create magic on screen. As director Priyadarshan celebrated his birthday after the film’s shooting, cast members Rajpal Yadav, Paresh Rawal, Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, and producer Ektaa Kapoor wished him on his birthday in a hilarious manner.

Bhooth Bangla Cast Members Wish Priyadarshan A Happy Birthday

Bhooth Bangla’s star Akshay Kumar wrote on X, “Here’s wishing the best birthday to one of the best human beings I know. Have a blessed year Priyan Sir, Janamdin ki bhooth bhooth badhai ;)”

Akshay made fun of Priyadarshan turning 69 years old and even revealed Vidya Balan from a small tent at his side, who also wished the director a happy birthday.

Here’s wishing the best birthday to one of the best human beings I know. Have a blessed year Priyan Sir, Janamdin ki bhooth bhooth badhai ;) @priyadarshandir @vidya_balan pic.twitter.com/hKB3mEhZI5 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 30, 2026

Rajpal Yadav wished Priyadarshan a happy birthday and wrote, “Ohho… Chup chup ke bangle pe party ho rahi hai maalik! Janamdin ki bhooooooth saari shubhkamnaye Priyan ji. @priyadarshandir”

Ohho… Chup chup ke bangle pe party ho rahi hai maalik!

Janamdin ki bhooooooth saari shubhkamnaye Priyan ji.@priyadarshandir https://t.co/IGP0JMLwnr pic.twitter.com/fW2Y0H6Z4n — Rajpal Naurang Yadav (@rajpalofficial) January 30, 2026

Paresh Rawal also wished his director and wrote, “Bangle mein party, mereko toh yeh sunke ekdam dhak dhak horela hai re baba! Janamdin Mubarak Priyan Sir@priyadarshandir”

Bangle mein party, mereko toh yeh sunke ekdam dhak dhak horela hai! Janamdin Mubarak Priyan Sir♥️@priyadarshandir https://t.co/Br5p0wXHun pic.twitter.com/Qsf4oxo0Xv — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) January 30, 2026

Ektaa Kapoor wished the director and wrote, “Birthday ki bhooth bhooth badhaiyaan, Priyan Sir So happy to be a permanent resident of Bhooth Bangla

@priyadarshandir”

Birthday ki bhooth bhooth badhaiyaan, Priyan Sir ❤️

So happy to be a permanent resident of the Bhooth Bangla 👻 @priyadarshandir Hahah @akshaykumar @vidya_balan this wish is bhooth-iful 🤣 https://t.co/XUX0IiKg5z — Ektaa R Kapoor (@EktaaRKapoor) January 30, 2026

Meanwhile, Wamiqa Gabbi added, “Lagta hai this is gonna be an ad-bhooth party at the bangla! Can’t wait!!! Happy birthday Priyan Sir ”

Replying to everyone’s wishes, director Priyadarshan wrote – “Didn’t expect the day to turn this bhooth-iful. Thank you for all the love ”

Bhooth Bangla Cast & Crew

Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, in association with Cape of Good Films, presents Bhooth Bangla starring Akshay Kumar, Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, Tabu and Rajpal Yadav. Directed by Priyadarshan and produced by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor, and Ektaa R Kapoor, the movie is releasing in theaters on 15th May, 2026.

