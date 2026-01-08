Bhooth Bangla is among the most anticipated horror comedies of the year, with audiences eagerly awaiting its release. The film marks the reunion of the king of horror comedies, director Priyadarshan, and actor Akshay Kumar after 14 years, an exciting collaboration that surely promises pure entertainment for cinema lovers. The excitement has only grown since the launch of the first poster, which was then followed by an intriguing motion poster that further amplified the already soaring buzz around the film. Now, after a long wait, the film has finally been given a release date.

Akshay Kumar Starrer Bhooth Bangla Release Date

The excitement has reached new heights as the much-awaited Bhooth Bangla is officially releasing on May 15, 2026. With anticipation continuing to rise, the release date announcement has further added to the moolah around the film. Bringing the perfect blend of horror and comedy from the masters of the genre, Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar, the film is poised to recreate the cinematic magic audiences have been missing and craving for a long time.

Announcing the release date, the makers took to their social media and shared the poster with the caption –

“Bangle se ek khabar aayi hai!

The doors open on 15th May 2026

See you in cinemas #BhoothBangla

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Balaji Motion Pictures (@balajimotionpictures)

Bhooth Bangla To Feature A Stellar Ensemble Cast

What truly makes Bhooth Bangla a complete entertainer is its stellar ensemble cast, featuring actors like Akshay Kumar, Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Jisshu Sengupta, Asrani, and Wamiqa Gabbi. Parts of the film have also been shot in Rajasthan, including Jaipur and Hyderabad, adding rich visual texture to the narrative and screenplay. Seeing this powerhouse lineup reunite in a Priyadarshan film after so many years already promises a wildly entertaining cinematic ride. Priyadarshan and Akshay have delivered multiple unforgettable gems in the past, so just imagine the madness when they unite in Bhooth Bangla.

Directed by Priyadarshan, Bhooth Bangla is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, and Akshay Kumar’s production house, Cape of Good Films. The film is co-produced by Faara Sheikh and Vedant Baali. The story is written by Akash A Kaushik, and the screenplay is by Rohan Shankar, Abilash Nair and Priyadarshan. The dialogues are by Rohan Shankar. The film is produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms.

Advertisement

For more such updates, check out Bollywood News!

Must Read: Universal Music India Takes Significant Minority Stake In Excel Entertainment

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News