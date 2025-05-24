Amid the chaos of Hera Pheri 3, Akshay Kumar fans are happy that they will witness his reunion with Priyadarshan in Bhoot Bangla. The horror-comedy also features Paresh Rawal and other notable actors, and it promises to be a fun ride. The film is scheduled to release on April 2, 2026, and has the potential to set the cash registers ringing. But will it be able to end the director’s long search for a clean hit at the Indian box office? Keep reading for a detailed report!

When it comes to comedy films, there’s no one like Priyadarshan. Over the years, he has given us some iconic Hindi comedies, and even today, these films hold immense repeat value. These films were also highly successful at the Indian box office. However, in the last 15 years, he hasn’t given any clean successes. In fact, his last clean hit came in 2007.

No clean hit for Priyadarshan since 2007

Priyadarshan delivered his last clean hit in 2007 with Akshay Kumar-led Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The film was a critical and commercial success. With strong word-of-mouth, it earned 50 crore net at the Indian box office and secured a hit verdict. It was also among the top 10 highest-grossing Hindi films of the year.

Bhoot Bangla to give Priyadarshan a much-needed box office hit?

After Bhool Bhulaiyaa, the filmmaker had nine Hindi theatrical releases, but none of them became hits. Among these nine films, Mere Baap Pehle Aap was a decent success but couldn’t secure a hit tag at the box office. With Bhoot Bangla carrying a good buzz, it has a strong chance of being a clean hit, thus giving him the much-needed hit since 2007.

Unlike most Akshay Kumar films in the post-COVID era, there’s genuine interest for Bhoot Bangla on the ground. Considering its theme, many are also calling it the actual Bhool Bhulaiyaa sequel. With such a positive atmosphere, the film is an easy contender to be a hit.

Bhoot Bangla to be the highest-grossing film of the filmmaker

Also, Bhoot Bangla will comfortably become Priyadarshan’s highest-grossing Hindi film. Currently, his top Hindi grosser at the Indian box office is Bhool Bhulaiyaa with 50 crores. In the present moment, the horror-comedy looks in a comfortable position and will cross the figure of 50 crores like a cakewalk. So, irrespective of the content, the director will surely get his highest-grossing film.

