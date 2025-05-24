Kesari Chapter 2, starring Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, and R Madhavan, continues to attract footfalls. Recently, it completed the five-week run in theatres, which is commendable considering multiple new releases. Though the pace has slowed, the film continues to push its tally ahead. As per the recent update, it is stuck in the 90s and needs less than 7 crores to hit a century at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 36!

Enjoyed a positive reception from critics and audiences

Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, the Hindi historical courtroom drama was theatrically released on April 18, 2025. Upon its release, the biggie mainly received positive reviews from critics. It was praised for its performances, gripping screenplay, and overall treatment. Even among the ticket-buying audience, it enjoyed favorable word-of-mouth.

Kesari Chapter 2 at the Indian box office after 36 days

Despite the censor board’s adults-only rating, Kesari Chapter 2 managed to attract its share of audience for over a month. As per the latest collection update, the film earned 93.25 crore net at the Indian box office in 36 days. As we can see, it is just 6.75 crores from entering the 100 crore club. Though the distance is less, it is impossible to cover.

Will Kesari Chapter 2 enter the 100 crore club at the Indian box office?

Kesari Chapter 2 now earns less than 20 lakh in the day-wise collection. There will be a jump during the weekend, but the numbers will drop again on weekdays. So, it won’t be able to add another 6.75 crores to the tally. Currently, it is looking to end its run at around 95 crore net.

Worldwide box office earnings

Coming to global earnings, the Akshay Kumar starrer earned 143.03 crore gross at the worldwide box office in 36 days. This includes a gross collection of 110.03 crores from India. In the overseas market, the film earned 33 crore gross.

Worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 93.25 crores

India gross – 110.03 crores

Overseas gross – 33 crores

Worldwide gross – 143.03 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

