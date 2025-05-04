Ananya Panday has been making headlines off late due to her performance in Kesari 2. The actress has garnered immense praise for her work in the movie. While Ananya’s recent works have been well received, the actress had to face major trolling online following her debut in 2019. Although she rose above the online attacks, Ananya once opened up about her real-life experience with bullying.

In a conversation with Barkha Dutt, Ananya revealed how she experienced body-shaming in school. The Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actress said, “When I was in school, social media had just started. I was called all sorts of things, like, hunchback, chicken legs, flat screen. That was in school; we were in our bubble. Now because of social media, the smallest voice can be amplified. It did affect my self-confidence; it still does today. Self-love is a journey, not the destination.”

Panday further addressed the rumors of faking her education. She said, “When I had just started out, in my first year, someone made a fake account on Instagram, and they started writing that they were in a school with me, and I was like this and that, and I had lied about my education. And at first, I was like, ‘No one is going to believe that.’ But people did believe it. And then, when it spun out of control, that really upset me.”

Earlier, in an interview with Elle, Ananya Pandey shared that she once became insecure about her body. “High school is a difficult time for everyone. Everyone has their own set of insecurities, and it never really gets better. I still feel insecure about my body, and it’s always different. Sometimes, it is sparked by a comment somebody made about your body, and other times, it’s just about how you feel about yourself on a particular day,” CTRL actress mentioned.

