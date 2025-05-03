Mouni Roy is ready to return to the big screen with David Dhawan’s Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. She has joined the ensemble cast of the highly anticipated comic caper, led by Varun Dhawan and Mrunal Thakur. Known for her dynamic performances and magnetic screen presence, Roy’s craft would now be seen in the vibrant, laugh-out-loud world of the veteran director.

Produced by Ramesh Taurani under the TIPS banner, the film marks Varun’s reunion with his father on the work front. It also features other seasoned performers like Chunkey Panday, Pooja Hegde, Maniesh Paul, Jimmy Shergill, Rakesh Bedi, and Ali Asgar. While Varun Dhawan will lead the charge once again, Roy will add her own unique charm to the film’s storyline.

The actress recently flew to Glasgow to join the rest of the team for a month-long schedule. She also took to her social media to share her excitement about joining Mrunal Thakur and Varun Dhawan, with an Instagram story that said, “So glad to be with my beauty (Mrunal) and dapper (Varun).” The latter also shared a reel from the set, with a fun caption that said, “Getting bullied by these girls @imouniroy @mrunalthakur #hjtihh #bts”

Mouni Roy, who recently played Mohabbat in her latest release, The Bhootnii, will appear in a never-before-seen avatar in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. While the actress wraps up the shoot for HJTIHH, Salahkaar, her film with Khuda Hafiz director Faruk Kabir, is also lined up for a 2025 release.

