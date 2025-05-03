Have you ever tripped over some random words? Words as random as Dosti, Hasee, Khoon, and Kaun? Well, if you haven’t, and I can bet you haven’t, you might now do so by watching the trailer of Pune Highway. Starring Jim Sarbh and Amit Sadh in the lead roles, the trailer presents a trippy edit, and you would not realize it, but start vibing to four random words!

Apart from these four words, the trailer has a single dialogue – Kyunki Dead Body Jhooth Nahi Bolti. The trailer clearly hints that there is a murder and a group of friends are escaping this murder and escaping to get caught and framed as culprits.

The entire trailer builds up tension and there is pressure cooker like situational, pressure cooker which is dysfunctional and ready to explode, only that you do not know it! Amit Sadh nails the mysterious premise only with his presence, while Jim Sarbh adds to the mystery with his unapologetic smirks!

Pune Highway is a well-appreciated play, and the official synopsis of this play on BMS read as “It is 5 am. Three friends are holed up in a seedy hotel room off the Bombay-Pune highway. They have just witnessed the stabbing of a fourth friend in a robbery attempt by Goondas. They need desperately to get back to Bombay but are constantly thwarted by obstacles. A comic thriller, that explores the survival of friendship in extreme circumstances.”

Since there is no dialogue in the trailer, you only have wild guesses to make. About what has happened and what is about to happen, and all of this might only be a wild speculation with the possibility of all your assumptions landing in a totally wrong direction.

But this way, the trailer is too cryptic and too heavy to decode. I hate the fact that I am still totally invested in this trailer, and I can’t wait to see how the film unfolds on May 16.

Check out the official trailer of the film here.

