Prime Video this year has surprised us with some really good long-format content, the primary one being three web series – Patal Lok, Dupahiya, and Khauf. Now, the OTT platform is arriving with another web series, which has impressed with the trailer itself. Titled Gram Chikitsalay, the web series stars Amol Parashar and is a chapter out of Panchayat’s book.

TVF is one of the pioneers of long-form on OTT. It started the wave with shows like Permanent Roommates, Tripling, and then finally, the mother of a social dramedy – Panchayat. In fact, the OTT viewership for Indian content can be clearly divided into the pre-Panchayat and post-Panchayat eras.

Gram Chikitsalay is a chapter from Panchayat itself, set against the backdrop of a rural healthcare center, offering a glimpse into the lives of dedicated medical professionals serving a village community. Amol Parashar plays the Medical Officer Of Bhitkandi, whose challenge is to propagate awareness regarding health in a village that has minimal literacy and a ‘dawakhana’ with a Jhola Chhaap doctor played by Vinay Pathak!

The trailer is set on the blueprint of Panchayat, an educated doctor from the city who arrives in a village and takes over his duties. The visuals are grounded and showcase any distant village in India. The format is known, but the execution is the differentiator. This one part ways with Panchayat after the initial introduction, since every village has its own set of challenges. This typical premise is now a guaranteed success with three seasons of Panchayat sailing.

Gram Chikitsalay sets its packed punches on everything surrounding healthcare, right from his associates, guessing the Blood Pressure of the patient casually, to a Jhola Chhaap doctor googling symptoms and prescribing medicines through the same! The show has the signature TVF humor, which never fails!

Meanwhile, it is a very alarming commentary on the state of the medical affairs in our country as we witness doctors tackling medical emergencies with limited resources and forming emotional connections with the villagers.

While the trailer showcases a promising premise, the pace of the web series will be a potentital and crucial point to prove if it delivers a content as strong as Panchayat. If it surpasses this initial challenge then Gram Chikitsalay, has everything to be a potential collaborator for a Panchayat Universe, and who knows TVF might already be working on it.

The premise is relatable, humor is high and heart is at the right place in this web series. At least, what I could figure out from the trailer. It now only needs two things – strong characters to support the tale and a distinct identity than Panchayat, just like the recently released Dupahiya!

Check out the trailer here:

For more such reviews, stay tuned to Koimoi.

