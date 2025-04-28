Panchayat creator Deepak Kumar Mishra’s brand new series Gram Chikitsalay is set to hit our screens very soon. Produced under the banner of The Viral Fever (TVF), the series is created by Mishra, written by Vaibhav Suman and Shreya Shrivastava, and directed by Rahul Pandey.

The series brings to life a young city doctor’s uphill battle to revive a forgotten rural health clinic. The show features a talented ensemble cast led by Amol Parashar and Vinay Pathak, alongside Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Anandeshwar Dwivedi, Akash Makhija, and Garima Vikrant Singh in pivotal roles.

Gram Chikitsalay will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in India and over 240 countries and territories worldwide on May 9, 2025. The show was officially announced on social media, with a caption that read, “BHATKANDI jaane ke liye taiyaar ho jaiye #GramChikitsalayOnPrime, New Series, May 9.”

Gram Chikitsalay is a five-part series that follows the journey of Dr. Prabhat, an ambitious city doctor, who navigates bureaucratic hurdles, skeptical locals, and small-town eccentricities to revive a nearly defunct Public Health Center in a remote village. So be prepared to witness the magical journey unfold from the comfort of your homes, May 9, 2025, onwards.

