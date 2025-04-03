On the occasion of Panchayat’s milestone 5th anniversary, Prime Video announced the much-awaited Season 4 of the beloved comedy-drama! Marking five years since its heartwarming debut in 2020, this special occasion brings exciting news for fans!

Panchayat Season 4 will continue the journey of its beloved characters and their unforgettable slice-of-life story. The new installment will premiere on July 2, 2025, on Prime Video. After three award-winning and widely acclaimed seasons, Panchayat has cemented itself as a fan favorite.

The show has captivated audiences with its simple yet profoundly relatable storytelling, brilliant performances, and endearing rural charm. As the journey continues, Season 4 promises more drama, laughter, and heartwarming moments from Phulera, bringing fans closer to the world they love.

Panchayat Season 4 will see the return of the beloved cast, including Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, Sanvikaa, Durgesh Kumar, Sunita Rajwar, and Pankaj Jha. The show is produced by The Viral Fever, created by Deepak Kumar Mishra and Chandan Kumar, the latter also serving as the writer, and directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and Akshat Vijaywargiya.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)

Panchayat follows the journey of Abhishek (played by Jitendra Kumar), an engineering graduate, who, due to limited job opportunities, takes up the role of secretary at a panchayat office in a remote village in Uttar Pradesh. The upcoming season of the show will continue to highlight the journey of Abhishek, Pradhan Ji, and the beloved villagers of Phulera as they navigate new challenges and embark on quirky adventures.

For more such stories, check out TV updates

Must Read: The Legend Of Hanuman Season 6 Trailer Review: ‘Laay Sanjeevan Lakhan Jiyaaye…’ Just One Phrase & I Am Totally Invested!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News