Bigg Boss 13 fame actress Arti Singh recently found herself in the spotlight yet again. However, this time, it was for an unexpected reason, i.e., pregnancy speculations. Fans wondered if the actress was trying to keep the same news on the down low.

At a recent red carpet-event, Arti was accompanied by her brother, comedian-actor Krushna Abhishek. As always, Krushna’s joke-loving nature was on full display as he interacted with the paparazzi and played around with them, answering their questions.

While discussing his upcoming projects, he excitedly shared, “Kapil Sharma on Netflix ka third season araha hai. Aur kya chahiye? OMG ka 11th season araha hai. Aur bhi mera Welcome picture araha hai Akshay sir ke saath. Aur kya chahiye.” He seemed extremely excited about these prospects.

Later, adding a fun twist, Krushna Abhishek also brought up the rumors as he mimicked a baby bump gesture and teasingly nudged her sister, saying, “Humko news sunao ke wo kab araha hai,” leaving Arti blushing.

However, Arti clarified that she was not expecting it and respectfully added, “When the right time comes, Krushna Bhaiya will become a mamu.” With this, she respectfully ended the rumors.

