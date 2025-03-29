Hardik Pandya is one of the highest-paid Indian cricketers. He’s doing very well in his professional life but has witnessed turmoil in his personal life in the past few years. The Mumbai Indians player faced massive backlash over his Koffee With Karan remarks. But remember when Rakhi Sawant brutally mocked him in public? Scroll below for a quick throwback.

Back in 2019, Hardik Pandya sparked a massive outrage over his allegedly “indecent and misogynist” remarks on Koffee With Karan. He graced the coffee couch with KL Rahul. Things took a controversial turn when he revealed he shared details about his intimate life with his parents. He also made some scandalous remarks about what he notices about women.

Shortly after, Rakhi Sawant slammed the Indian cricketer in an interaction with the media. She said, “Hardik Pandya ji ne kaha ki ‘mai ladkiyo ko piche se dekhta hoon, agar mujhe piche acha lagta hai toh. Mai maa ko jaake bolta hoon ki ‘aaj mai kar ke aya hoon.’ Mujhe bohot dukh hua!”

Rakhi Sawant did not stop there! She gave a message to Hardik as she continued, “Piche se kabhi kabhi ladka bhi acha dikhta hai. Toh agar ladki nahi ladka hua toh aap kya karenge?”

Take a look at the controversial reaction by Rakhi below:

For those unaware, Hardik Pandya on Koffee With Karan had said, “When I lost my virginity, I came home and said, ‘Main karke aya hai aaj’. At a party my parents asked me ‘acha tera wala (women) kaun sa hai so I said yeh, yeh, yeh (pointing out women)’ and they were like ‘waah proud of you beta.'”

He also added, “I like to watch and observe how they (women) move. I’m little from the black side so I need to see how they move.”

Hardik Pandya also mutually separated from his ex-wife, Nataša Stanković, in July 2024. They’re blessed with a son, Agastya Pandya, born in 2020.

