Salman Khan is one of the most successful actors in Bollywood. He’s earned a name, fame, and fortune. But if there’s one thing lacking in his life, that is love. Bhaijaan once broke his silence on breaking glasses of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s house and cutting his hand. Scroll below to know his response!

Aishwarya and Salman began dating back in 1999. Fans worldwide rooted for their pairing, and the majority were convinced that they were at the endgame. Unfortunately, they called it quits in 2002, and the actress accused her partner of alleged physical, verbal, and emotional abuse. He was reportedly very possessive, which did not end well for their relationship.

Years later, when Salman Khan appeared on Aap Ki Adalat, he was asked about allegedly creating a ruckus at Aishwarya Rai’s house. Host Rajat Sharma asked, “Aap Aishwarya Rai ke ghar gaye, aur sheesha tod diya… apna haath kaat lia? (You went to her house and broke the glasses, even cut your hand)

To this, Salman Khan responded, “(Laughing) Sir uske baare me kya kahu. I believe in one thing, ‘your personal life is your personal life.’ Mai agar isko defend karne jau, somebody who was there in your life, usko jhukla dunga. The best is ki mai chup baithu. Itne saal bit gaye hai, she’s somebody’s wife. (What should I say? If I defend it, it would prove her wrong. It’s better I keep quite). I’m very happy that she’s married to Abhishek. I think he’s a great guy and she’s married to a very big family and they’re very happy together. This is the best thing that any ex-boyfriend would want. You don’t want once your friendship is over, the other person is miserable without you. You want the other person to be really really happy.”

Salman definitely won a lot of hearts with his response.

On the professional front, Salman Khan will be next seen in Sikandar alongside Rashmika Mandanna. His action thriller is releasing on March 30, 2025, coinciding with Eid.

On the other hand, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is away from the movies. She’s focusing on her daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, and is yet to announce her next project. There also have been rumors of divorce with Abhishek Bachchan, but the couple has quashed it on numerous occasions.

