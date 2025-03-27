It is not a hidden fact that there were rumors circulating of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s speculated fallout with the Bachchan family. It was especially rumored that the actress was not seeing eye to eye with her mother-in-law, Jaya Bachchan. However, lately, the speculations have died down after Aishwarya was spotted at an event with her husband, Abhishek Bachchan recently. However, there was a time when Jaya was quite vocal about her equation with her daughter-in-law.

In a throwback interview with Reddit, Jaya Bachchan said how she and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are always upfront about the things they don’t like about each other. However, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress maintained that her daughter-in-law has to be a little more respectful while doing so. She said, “She is my buddy. If I don’t like something about her, I tell her on her face. I don’t do politics behind her back. If she disagrees with me, she expresses herself. Only difference is that I can be little more dramatic and she has to be more respectful. I am old, you know. That’s all.”

Apart from this, in another old interview with fashion designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, Jaya Bachchan revealed that she cannot be strict with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. She hinted the reason was that daughter-in-laws cannot take their in-laws for granted like how they do with their parents. The Guddi actress said, “Strict? She’s not my daughter! She’s my daughter-in-law. Why should I be strict with her? I’m sure her mother has done that for her. There is a difference between a daughter and a daughter-in-law, you know. I mean, I don’t know why, but you don’t feel you don’t need to respect your parents. As a daughter, you take your parents for granted. With your in-laws, you can’t do that.”

However, speculations of all not being well between Jaya Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have grappled the grapevine for quite some time now. The two have often been seen entering an event separately, let alone posing together like before. For the unversed, Aishwarya married Abhishek Bachchan on April 20, 2007. They welcomed their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan on November 16, 2011.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood features!

Must Read: Sunny Deol’s Jaat Clones Pushpa 2 Success Formula? 3 Major Factors Mythri Movie Makers Adapted To Ensure Box Office Triumph!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News