Be Happy Movie Review

Star Cast: Abhishek Bachchan, Inayat Verma, Nasser, Nora Fatehi & Others

Director: Remo D’Souza

What’s Good: Abhishek Bachhcan and Inayat Verma’s strong chemistry!

What’s Bad: Losing a predictable plot is so difficult, but the film does it!

Language: Hindi

Available On: Prime Video

Runtime: 2 hour 10 minutes

It has been 2 hours since I watched Abhishek Bachchan and Inayat Verma’s Be Happy, and I am hanging in a classic dilemma – the heartbreaking confusion of to be or not to be. I mean, to be honest, when I first watched the trailer of the film, I was very much impressed. I was looking forward to watch the film for two reasons – A. Abhishek Bachchan was my crush once upon a time and B. I loved his chemistry with Inayat Verma in Anurag Basu’s Ludo.

Do you see what I am doing there? I am still trying to make while I make my head about the film – whether I liked it or not. I mean, how brutal will I sound to not like a film that is so high on emotional quotient? Honestly, it is. When it starts, it starts with a bang, and I am totally invested in the film till it reaches the climax!

Okay, so I have made up my mind, and I will take this journey along with you dissecting the film, and probably, we might together reach a conclusion about whether I liked it or not and how much I liked or disliked it (in a few moments)!

Be Happy Movie Review: Script Analysis

Be Happy starts with a dream, a dream of a cute kid called Dhara, who wants to be a dancer someday. She is a single child being raised by two men – her father, Shiv, played by Abhishek Bachchan, and her grandfather, played by Nasser! Dhara madly idolizes Maggie Ma’am, an established dancer in Mumbai who trains kids to participate in the biggest dancing reality show – India’s Dancing Superstar!

Now, Dhara and her father are at loggerheads about Dhara’s choices and dreams, and they are not focusing on their studies. She is an adamant kid who tries every trick in the book to convince and emotionally blackmail her father, telling him – “Mummy hoti to kart.”

The story captivates you instantly with Inayat’s quirk and charm. Meanwhile, Nasser adds more life to the frames with his endearing Nana duties towards her grand-daughter while his son-in-law, Abhishek Bachchan, is still dealing with the loss of his wife and only breathing not living!

The premise for Be Happy is a predictable setup – a young girl, her dreams, a strained father-daughter relationship, their coming together to make the dream possible, and a life-altering incident that changes their entire goal!

Be Happy Movie Review: Star Performance

Abhishek Bachchan literally shines as the struggling single father, trying to fill the void of a mother as well. In one of the scenes, his emotional breakdown is heartbreaking. But even his honest and sincere effort cannot save this ship that starts sinking in the second half! Inayat Verma is a show-stealer, though, personally, I have a problem with kids not acting their age, but I would blame that on the writing part! Nasser impresses, and even Nora Fatehi holds the story as much as she can! But none of them can help the story from falling!

Harleen Sethi, as the dead mother is refreshing on screen but does not add any value! In fact, even Abhishek Bachchan dances in one of the sequences, but it might have been the worst idea, to be honest! He struggles and struggles badly! And that struggle is visible on screen!

Be Happy Movie Review: Direction, Music

Remo D’Souza has usually delivered good content, except for Race 3, for obvious reasons. But ABCD and ABCD 2 were decent watches. Moreover, the music and dance numbers in these films made an impact. Be Happy starts on a great note and holds well but gets lost somewhere in between while the film changes track from Ooty to Mumbai! It keeps oscillating between two plots – the relationship of a father and a daughter and a little child’s dream to participate in a dance reality show and perform in the grand finale! Now, this is where Remo D’Souza loses the plot and balances both! None of the two plots shine. What is more disappointing is that the story literally runs between the episodes of the reality show and Dhara’s life-changing medical emergency!

The music album of the film is good but surprisingly, while hearing the jukebox, I was very sure that these songs would make sense with context in the film but it all turns a disappointment since none of the songs have been properly placed or used. In fact, it is so strange that a film that talks about music and dance does not have proper dance sequences.

Be Happy Movie Review: The Last Word

Be Happy does not work in its entirety because of its lost plot, despite being the most predictable plot. The film shines in moments but nothing makes sense after a point. Not impressive enough dance sequences in a dance film is an utter failure. Abhishek Bachchan and Inayat Verma’s dance piece should have been a show stealer, but honestly, all the dance reality shows on Indian Television offer better-choreographed dance sequences, better-edited music, and better camera shots!

For me, the film I was trying to love all this time turns out to an absolute sham when drama takes over a life-threatening medical situation, so much so that Abhishek Bachchan’s father behaves in the most irresponsible manner. I mean, drama is good, but Remo D’Souza might not realize that life and death situations cannot be won with dramatic and emotional decision-making acts that serve as the climax! Life and its struggle with the end is real, and no one can Be Happy looking at the end coming closer!

PS. What is with the name of the protagonist? Is it only me or none of the characters were clear about Inayat Verma’s name and kept calling her something in between Dhara and Dhaaraa!

2.5 stars!

Be Happy Trailer

