Abhishek Bachchan, son of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, had it hard in the industry. Big B’s successful and outstanding career always cast a shadow in AB Jr.’s life, but he never gave up. The actor had his share of struggles despite having such a strong familial background. Abhishek once revealed that he was not getting cast in films after one of his superhero films failed miserably at the box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

For some time, the actor has been facing the wrath of the internet as rumors of him cheating on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were all over the media. Nimrat Kaur’s name also came up in the fiasco, and the couple was headed for a divorce. However, Aishwarya’s post on Abhishek’s birthday has left people confused on the divorce part. Anyway, the Drona actor turned 49 years old.

Abhishek Bachchan made his movie debut with Refugee in 2000. Since then, he has been part of several commercially successful movies and some flop films, too. He has always been in the limelight because he is Amitabh Bachchan’s son, but that did not help him get films when Drona flopped.

A few years back, Abhishek opened up about facing hard times when Drona failed at the box office. During the pandemic and the Unlock 5, he posted on Twitter, “The best news of the week!” He got trolled when a user replied, “But aren’t you still gonna be jobless?” He slammed the user in a classy way and wrote, “That, alas, is in your (the audiences) hand. If you don’t like our work, we won’t get our next job. So we work to the best of our abilities and hope and pray for the best.”

He spoke about Drona when a user asked, “How did you get the next movies after Drona?” He revealed, “I didn’t. Was dropped from a few films and it was very difficult to get cast. But we live in hope and keep trying, hoping and working towards our goals. You have to get up every day and fight for your place under the sun. Nothing in life comes easy.”

On the professional front, Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in Shoojit Sircar’s drama I Want To Talk, now available on Prime Video.

