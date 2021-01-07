Shoojit Sircar’s Birthday Wish For Deepika Padukone Has An Irrfan Khan Connection

Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar on Tuesday wished Bollywood star Deepika Padukone on her birthday, and also shared advanced wishes for late Irrfan Khan in the same post. While Deepika turned 35 on Tuesday, January 7 will mark Irrfan’s first birth anniversary since he passed away in April last year.

Advertisement

Sircar had directed Deepika and Irrfan in his 2015 superhit “Piku”, also starring Amitabh Bachchan.

Advertisement

“Happy birthday and warm wishes & joy @deepikapadukone And advance Happy Birthday wishes to dear Irfaan. @irrfan ( Behind the scene pic from Piku),” wrote Shoojit Sircar, along with a behind-the-scenes still of the film.

Bollywood star Irrfan Khan breathed his last at the age of 53 on April 29, 2020. The actor, who was battling cancer, succumbed to a colon infection at Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital.

Deepika is one of the most popular Indian celebrities on social media. The diva enjoys a massive fan following of 52.5 million followers on Instagram. While all other Bollywood celebrities are partying for New Year, the Om Shanti Om actress shocked everyone on the night of December 31 by deleting all her tweets and Facebook & Instagram posts. Yes, you read it right, now Deepika Padukone’s Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are empty.

As many celebrities’ accounts are getting hacking nowadays, this has left fans wondering if she has also fallen prey to hackers. But after looking at the matter closely, we get to know that it was done by Deepika Padukone herself as the actress changed her display picture.

Must Read: Director Siddharth Anand Goes ‘Inshallah’ As Photographer Says Pathan Ft. Shah Rukh Khan Will Be A Hit, Watch!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube