This year has been a tough one for everyone; hence, it becomes necessary to end it on a fab note! Most of us have not been able to travel due to the COVID-19 situation this year, but that is not the case with our Bollywood celebrities. Most of them like Alia Bhatt – Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh – Deepika Padukone and others are keeping up with their mandatory ritual of bringing in the New Year’s at their favourite holiday destination.

What if we cannot travel? At least we can have a look at the destinations these celebrities are going to party in. No harm in that right? From Alia Bhatt – Ranbir Kapoor to Kiara Advani – Sidharth Malhotra, Koimoi brings to you a list of 4 much-talked-about couple and their holiday destination.

Ranbir Kapoor – Alia Bhatt

The soon-to-be ‘pati-patni’ Ranbir and Alia had to be on the top of our list. Every eye is on the gorgeous couple after the Kapoor lad officially called Alia his girlfriend and revealed that they would have been married if COVID-19 had not happened. Well, rumour mills have it that Ranbir and Alia are secretly getting engaged for which the duo and their family have flown to Ranthambore. This is where they all will be ringing in the New Years.

Ranveer Singh – Deepika Padukone

The power couple of Bollywood Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were seen leaving from Mumbai airport recently for their New Year vacay. The couple headed to Jaipur and from there reportedly headed to Ranthambore. As per a report, DeepVeer left for Ranthambore via Sawai Madhopur and will be ringing in their New Year’s together. As per First India News Rajasthan, the couple were picked up by their close family friends from the airport. Later, Neetu shared a photo of Ranveer with Ranbir and confirmed that they are spending time with Ranbir and Alia on vacay.

Ishaan Khatter – Ananya Panday

The Khaali Peeli duo whose social media PDA had sparked off dating rumours, Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter also left Mumbai to celebrate the New Year 2021 together. As per paparazzi reports, Ananya and Ishaan were off to the Maldives to ring in the New Year. Earlier, during the Christmas time, they were spotted together at Katrina Kaif’s get together, and their photos together created a lot of buzz on social media.

Kiara Advani – Sidharth Malhotra

The rumoured couple who have been in the headlines, Sidharth & Kiara also were seen leaving for the holidays on Wednesday. As per reports of paparazzi, Sidharth and Kiara were off to the Maldives to celebrate their New Year’s together. Last year too, it was rumoured that Sidharth and Kiara had celebrated the New Year together as both of them had shared photos from their African vacay. Now, going by the reports, the rumoured couple may indeed be holidaying together again and welcoming 2021 together.

