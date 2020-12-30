Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s ‘heaven on earth’ Mannat is one of the most talked-about celeb-houses of all time. There have been various instances when they’ve allowed media houses to capture the beauty of their home’s interiors.

Advertisement

Fans have mostly seen Mannat from outside and media has been called in the verandah section of the house on various occasions. Shah’s Eid and the birthday ritual of waving at fans from the bungalow’s balcony gives us glimpses of how beautiful it could be from the inside.

Advertisement

But, we’re sure every Shah Rukh Khan fan must’ve once thought about how much does it cost? Also, what would’ve been the purchasing rate of Mannat when Shah Rukh Khan bought it. Let’s take you on this informative ride answering major frequently asked questions about Mannat.

Folks down at Housing recently created a detailed report of Mannat’s history. It reads, “Body-Originally called Villa Vienna, when Shahrukh Khan bought this 2,446 sq. metre (26, 328.52 sq. ft.) sea-facing property in 2001 on a lease, he paid ₹13.32 crore and renamed it Mannat. Since then, the star has been paying a minimal rent of ₹2,325 a year, but when the Maharashtra government revised the land lease rates in Mumbai and its suburbs, the increased lease rent of ₹19 lakh a year, or a onetime occupancy fee of ₹8.3 crores (one-fifth of the plot’s Ready Reckoner value) for outright ownership of the same, was implemented.”

They also estimated the current value of Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat, which is nothing less than a shock. The report also states, “From these facts, we estimated the Ready Reckoner value of this plot; i.e. the official price of this piece of land to be ₹41.5 crores. Now, considering the stature of the King of Bollywood, you might think that this isn’t that big an amount. So, we decided to go ahead and calculate the current market value of Mannat, and well, we were nothing short of shocked.”

The current value of Mannat reported is… hold your jaw as it’s going to drop… approx 200 crores! So, Shah Rukh Khan fans, what do you think of this? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Must Read: Koimoi Audience Poll 2020: From Love Aaj Kal To Ludo, Vote For The Best Music Album Of The Year

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube