Akshay Kumar recently saw an OTT release in Laxmmi and already has yet another biggie Sooryavanshi in line to release. Back in 2019, he literally set himself on fire on the stage to promote his web-show ‘The End’ backed by Amazon Prime. Since then, there haven’t been many talks about the status of the show.

But, finally, we get to listen to something from the horse’s mouth, and it surely will make the fans’ wait tougher for the show. It’s been reported that Akshay will be doing deadly action stunts he has never attempted before.

In his recent conversation with Variety, Akshay Kumar said, “The End takes me back to my days of stunts, something I have always had a real passion for… I’ve previously said that I’m a stuntman first and an actor second, so to go back to doing real-life, heart-raising action on set is so exciting.”

Amazon Studios (Worldwide) head Jennifer Salke had earlier update through PTI, “Akshay is starring in a big action thriller series, temporarily titled The End. It will be very exciting.”

Back in March 2019, this is what Akshay Kumar had tweeted while talking about the show, “And we’re off to a fiery start with @PrimeVideoIN’s THE END (working title)🔥🔥🔥” In another tweet, he wrote, “Literally, all fired up for my association with @PrimeVideoIN’s THE END (working title). Trust me, this is only the beginning.”

Literally, all fired up for my association with @PrimeVideoIN’s THE END (working title). Trust me, this is only the beginning 😉@JSalke @vikramix @Abundantia_Ent pic.twitter.com/BL2PS4iJPQ — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 5, 2019

Meanwhile, the current status of Akshay Kumar’s Bachchan Pandey was recently revealed in a report. The movie starring Kriti Sanon will be Khiladi Kumar’s fourth movie since the pandemic began, after Bell Bottom, Atrangi Re, and Prithviraj. As per the latest news, Khiladi Kumar is all set to start for the movie in Jaisalmer on January 6.

